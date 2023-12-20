Dec 20 (Reuters) – The board of Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear on Wednesday backed its decision to remove Glenn Chamandy from the CEO role, after some big shareholders called for his return.

Several investors, including hedge fund managers Browning West and Oakcliff Capital, sent letters to the company’s board expressing concern over the leadership change as well as the invitation to a shareholder to join the board on certain conditions.

The board asked Chamandy to leave the company he co-founded on December 11, without giving any specific reason. In response to shareholder demands on Wednesday, Gildan’s board cited its inability to find additional paths to long-term organic growth.

The board also said it was “disappointed in Chamandy’s efforts to impose the maximum amount of disruption on Gildan’s business in order to remain CEO” and called his October proposal “a move to pursue a high-risk and highly vulnerable multibillion-dollar acquisition.” For” told.

Chamandy, who was replaced by Vince Tyra last week, said in a statement on Monday that he had “not given any ultimatum to Gildan’s board regarding any strategy or potential acquisition.”

Chamandy could not be reached for further comment.

It is a rare public dispute in Canada between the board and shareholders over the sudden ouster of a CEO.

Earlier this week, Gildan offered a board seat to Coliseum Capital Management co-founder Chris Shackleton, one of its top shareholders, in exchange for a slate of board nominees at each of the company’s annual shareholder meetings. Was supported. 2024 and 2025.

Shareholders Jarislawski Fraser, Browning West and Oakcliff Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Savita Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

