Canada's unprecedented housing crisis could be a warning sign for the US

Canada is facing an even worse housing crisis than the US.

Home prices and household debt are skyrocketing due to rampant mortgages.

Some economists say affordability will get worse, while others say prices are falling.

America’s housing affordability crisis is bad – but America’s The situation could be even worse for neighbors to the north.

The average home price in Canada has more than doubled since 2011. Economists say the country is also almost certainly headed for a recession – if it isn’t already – and the housing market is partly to blame.

Vehicle Driver? Demand has overtaken supply. The country simply isn’t building enough housing. City governments, which largely control housing policy, “are biased toward homeowners, not renters,” argued Concordia University economist Moshe Lander, supporting policies that encourage home construction. Limits and keeps home values ​​high. Investors who have invested money in real estate speculation have not received any help. And record population growth fueled by immigration has only increased demand.

This may sound familiar. The combination of a housing shortage, rising interest rates, and investor speculation has contributed to a severe housing affordability crisis in the US as well. “It’s similar, but worse,” said Mike Moffatt, senior director of the Smart Prosperity Institute at the University of Ottawa in Canada.

After more than 20 years of low interest rates, which boosted housing Prices rose, with the central bank of Canada recently raising its benchmark interest rate to a 22-year high of 5% in an effort to control inflation.

Rising mortgage rates in Canada are particularly painful because standard home mortgages have to be refinanced after five years and paid back in full after 25 years. This is an important difference between the American and Canadian housing markets, because the standard American homeowner gets a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, which protects them from rate increases for decades.

Partly as a result, Canadians are deeply in debt. Countries have the highest household debt as a share of GDP in the G7 – and 75% of it is from mortgages.

“We have imbalances – we have a household debt-to-income ratio that is above the ratio in the US before the global financial crisis,” said Tony Stilo, director of Canadian economics at Oxford Economics. The result, he said, is “unprecedented inaccessibility.”

Moffat worries that as the affordability crisis continues and immigration rates remain high, Canadians will blame high prices on immigration and try to limit migration. Recent polling has found that a growing share of Canadians feel this way, threatening the government’s liberal stance on immigration policy. But immigration is one factor among many – Canada’s housing crisis existed long before the increase in immigration.

“It’s starting to cause a reaction here, you’re starting to see anti-immigration sentiment,” Moffat said.

But unless conditions get dramatically worse in Canada, economists say U.S. policymakers won’t panic.

“If the market doesn’t collapse, America Junior will remain an interesting story, but not a policy lesson,” Lander said.

Economists are not predicting a repeat of the 2008 US housing market collapse in Canada. The Canadian banking sector is more closely regulated than the US. Residential mortgages are dominated by a handful of major banks, so there is less competition and therefore less risky behavior than in the early US housing bubble. When it comes to lending, Lander said.

With mortgage rates so high, home sales have declined recently. Home sales fell 5.6% in October. As a result, overall house prices have declined somewhat. Stilo believes that despite the surge in prices earlier this year, Canada’s housing bubble has been gradually “busting” over the past 18 months.

He said, “In my opinion, this is not a chaotic eruption since the spring of 2022, but certainly worsening.”

Despite mortgage rates rising last year, U.S. housing prices declined only briefly for about five months before resuming their rise. This is partly due to America’s fixed-rate mortgages, which discourage people with low rates from selling their homes and signing up for a new home at today’s much higher rates. This reduces inventory, increasing supply problems.

The situation is so bleak that many Canadians are celebrating the drop in prices. Seventy percent of respondents in a recent Nano Research/Bloomberg News survey said they would be “happy” or “somewhat happy” if home values ​​declined. This is despite the fact that two-thirds of Canadian households own their homes and have seen a decline in housing equity along with prices.

But there is no consensus on when Canada’s housing bubble will burst – or whether there will be a bubble at all. Lander says there is no end in sight. Although housing prices have fallen recently due to softening demand, he says they show no signs of falling significantly. When the Central Bank of Canada lowers interest rates, which is expected as the recession deepens, it will only increase demand for homes, he said.

“Even if housing prices go down, it’s not going to go down to anything that reflects market value — that bubble will still be there,” Lander said. “If the market hasn’t fallen when interest rates hit a 25-year high, the market will pick up again when rates start coming down.”

Moffat does not think there is a housing bubble in Canada – he estimates that while prices are and will remain volatile, they will continue to rise because there are not enough homes in the country.

Like Americans, Canadians are also concerned about housing costs. According to recent polling, they list inflation as their top concern, followed by housing.

The Canadian federal government has attempted to reduce demand and encourage home construction. Earlier this year, the government passed some new laws, including banning most foreigners from buying a home in the country for two years, imposing a tax on investors who buy homes for profit and quickly flip them or betting, and including taxing vacant homes. Although the measures have slowed demand, they have not been enough to bring down prices, Lander said.

“The government will never be able to legislate for fair market value, so this will be something that’s languished for decades,” Lander said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com