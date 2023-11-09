By Nia Williams

Nov 9 (Reuters) – Suncor Energy said on Thursday it was making progress on fixing several safety and operational issues that caused Canada’s second-largest oil producer’s share price to lag behind its rivals and its previous CEO. Had to resign.

Calgary-based Suncor has struggled with performance issues in recent years, culminating in a series of deaths at oil sands sites and slope stability issues at its Fort Hills mine in northern Alberta.

The problems prompted activist investment firm Elliott Management to take a stake in the company and demand changes. Mark Little resigned as Suncor CEO in July 2022 after another employee was killed in a site accident.

Rich Kruger, who replaced Little in April, said the company has seen improved safety and plant turnaround performance and progress at Fort Hills in the third quarter of this year.

“We still have a lot more work to do,” Kruger told analysts on an earnings call Thursday. “But I think we have a business plan that we’ll be talking about in the near future that we’re continuing to improve.” “As I sit here for seven months, I feel better than I did in the first month.”

Suncor reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat market estimates, helped by strong refining margins and higher sales volumes from its oil sands operations.

The company has also completed previously announced layoffs of about 1,500 people.

Analysts said Suncor’s results show the company is moving in the right direction. Its shares rose 4.7% to C$45.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. On a year-to-date basis, Suncor shares are up just 5.3%, lagging the performance of rivals Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil, which are up 17.9% and 15.8%, respectively. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Paul Simao)

