Canada's start-up visa program is struggling to fill its predecessor's shoes

To boost its rapidly growing tech sector, the Canadian government launched the Tech Talent Strategy in June 2023 with the aim of attracting workers and entrepreneurs. As part of this strategy, the government announced reforms to the Start-up Visa Programme.

The Start-up Visa Program is designed to help foreign entrepreneurs obtain permanent residence in Canada. Initially introduced as a five-year pilot project in 2013, it was created to replace the long-standing federal entrepreneur program that had been in place since the 1970s.

However, the Start-up Visa Program has not proven to be a suitable replacement. Although the program has grown over the years, our analysis shows that it is still only half the size of the federal entrepreneur program in 2010.

The start-up visa program is falling short in several key areas, including job creation, global business opportunities and long-term viability of businesses.

Integration of Start-up Visa into Canada. (Government of Canada Open Data), CC BY-ND

job creation

The primary concern of the Start-up Visa Program is its ability to create jobs. Unlike the Federal Entrepreneur Program, which requires people coming to Canada to create at least one new job, the Start-Up Visa Program does not have job creation requirements in its entry criteria.

Job creation is an important reason why Canada has expanded its pathways to permanent residence. Immigrants with a variety of professional experiences can contribute to Canada’s growing economy, and business immigration plays an important role in that growth.

A 2019 study by Statistics Canada found that immigrant-owned firms had greater net job growth per firm than firms owned by the Canadian-born. While not all immigrant-owned businesses were founded by immigrants who came through the federal entrepreneur program, they represented about 21 percent of all immigrant-owned businesses in 2010.

Innovation and Internationalization

Apart from employment generation, the Start-up Visa Program also has the additional objective of promoting innovation and internationalization. However, the ability of the start-up visa program to attract innovative businesses is still unclear.

Before the Start-up Visa Program, immigrant-led businesses in Canada proved to be innovative, although not to the level recommended by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

A study conducted by Statistics Canada using data from 2011, 2014 and 2017 showed that immigrant-led businesses that have been operating in Canada for more than 20 years are less likely to implement innovations in processes, products or marketing and are more likely to be employed by Canadians. Proprietary firms were more likely to use patents than similar firms. This suggests that businesses in the Federal Entrepreneur Program were not necessarily underperforming.

Passengers and signage at Winnipeg Airport in June 2023. The Canadian Press/John Woods

Although it has been anticipated that businesses entering through the Start-up Visa Program will exceed these results, a lack of data makes it difficult to determine whether this is actually the case. Only a few applicants were backed by investors, and most were backed by incubators, meaning applicants consisted primarily of early-stage startups. Although they may be innovative, they will still face challenges in terms of survival and longevity.

Although there is no solid evidence to suggest that businesses in the Start-up Visa Program are more innovative, there is evidence to suggest that it results in increased internationalization, which is one of the objectives of the program. Since the start-up visa was introduced, many immigrant entrepreneurs have moved to Canada from the United States.

Financial constraints and debt obligations

Another area where the start-up visa program falls short is foreign direct investment. Although the ministerial directives governing the program do not explicitly state that capital must come only from Canadian investors, a large number of designated organizations are based in Canada. This shows that the program is focused on attracting foreigners entrepreneurs Instead of attracting foreigners, to Canada capital,

Without specific requirements, the start-up visa program is unlikely to attract significant foreign capital into the country, as foreign entrepreneurs often need to secure funding from Canadian investors.

In contrast, foreign entrepreneurs who came through the federal entrepreneur program ultimately brought their foreign capital with them. The program required these entrepreneurs to have a net worth of at least $300,000. This approach resulted in them being 3.1 to 4.5 percentage points more likely to rely on personal finance and networks to start their ventures than their Canadian-born counterparts.

Start-up Visa Applicant

In the face of these criticisms, how necessary is the Start-up Visa Program really? Apart from cases of fraudulent applications for start-up visas, there are also fundamental issues with the program.

One issue is whether the Start-up Visa Program is driving potential applicants away from other programs. The second is whether it really offers a route to permanent residence for those who are unlikely to succeed in other routes.

Foreign entrepreneurs coming through the Start-up Visa tend to be younger, more highly educated, and have better knowledge of English or French than those coming through the Federal Entrepreneur Program.

Travel visa signage at Winnipeg Airport in June 2023. The Canadian Press/John Woods

These characteristics are similar to those coming from other routes, with the key difference being that start-up visa applicants bring entrepreneurial skills. But these applicants can easily use other routes, such as Express Entry or provincial nominee programs.

In terms of the individual quality of applicants, the Start-up Visa does not contribute significantly to the skill structure of immigration to Canada. However, it does provide an opportunity to invest in foreign startups – these entrepreneurs just need an ecosystem that will help them grow. But their prosperity largely depends on Canada’s startup ecosystem, essentially making the start-up visa a means of investing in risky foreign startups.

so what next?

Whether a policy will work or not depends on its evaluation. The federal entrepreneur program was discontinued because many foreign entrepreneurs started small, non-scalable businesses that were deemed unsuitable for Canada’s future economic landscape. Although small, these businesses brought foreign direct investment and created jobs.

As numerous studies have shown, most startups fail. Nearly half of all startups that receive angel investment fail within five years. At what point do we say the program probably isn’t working?

Our policy recommendation is that IRCC should thoroughly evaluate the Start-up Visa Program to measure its performance in relation to its stated objectives of job creation, innovation and internationalization, as well as provide achievable targets for these objectives.

When IRCC closes the path to permanent residence and opens a new path, Canadians should not only ask whether it aligns with our objectives, but also ask whether those objectives have clear, measurable goals. that can be evaluated over time.

