Canada’s loss, billionaires angry in the market

moving on. Canada is seeing a significant increase in the percentage of immigrants who are settling elsewhere — bad news for a country with a growing population, declining birth rate and need for skilled workers. Ananya Bhattacharya provides a non-exhaustive list of why fewer Canadian immigrants are staying.

Emissions important. More than half a billion metric tons of carbon emitted globally in 2020 came from U.S. industrial facilities owned by just 10 companies, according to a new analysis from the Institute for Political Economy Research at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Clarissa Diaz has the data and she’s naming the names.

good money? While the Federal Reserve is hoping for a soft landing for the US economy, the country’s billionaire class seems quite nervous. Grete Suarez surveys the (impeccably crafted) landscape to see what has people like Jeffrey Gundlach and Stanley Druckenmiller so concerned.

Caught a break. Speaking of billionaires, it looks like Bill Gross and Bill Ackman have stepped in at just the right time to end the bear market for bonds. Tim Fernholz considers their arguments that the “higher for longer” interest rate strategy has worked.

The mentality changes. Maybe your team knows their goals and gets along well. There is still a lot of scope for improvement in this. In Quartz at Work, strategy consultant Andrew Atkins writes on four mindset shifts that can take a team’s performance from good to great.

External help. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is getting a lot of credit for working hard with Detroit’s Big Three and winning. But he did not do all this alone. The Wall Street Journal highlighted three astute labor activists from outside the auto industry who expertly strategized the union’s campaign.

Authentic South Africa. A new generation of tour operators is showing travelers a side of South Africa that has nothing to do with safari tourism or poverty voyeurism. Skift shows how these companies are thriving despite severe setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waiting for a star to fall. This week brings peak activity for the Southern Taurid meteor shower. Get the background from Live Science, then look up and enjoy the view.

No teenager wrote this. But The Cut says what many of them are thinking: Homework tracking apps that invite adults to monitor their kids’ progress in school are a sometimes helpful but mostly unwanted development in modern family life. are, which promote obsessive parental monitoring and almost nightly arguments.

carry that weight. After sifting through enough Beatles footage to create an eight-hour documentary to air in 2021, Come back Director Peter Jackson was involved in making the video for the band’s new song, Now and then. But initially he rejected this work. Jackson tells Esquire why, as well as what made him reconsider, and how he ultimately created the time-machine-esque final product.

