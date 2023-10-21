Canada’s LNG ambitions set to reshape the global gas market

Over the past year, the US has been increasing its natural gas production, and plans to develop several more LNG facilities in the south of the country. But it seems it’s not the only country with major gas ambitions, as Canada continues work on a massive new export facility. Canada has long planned to become an LNG exporter and thanks to new developments, its ambitions have moved even closer to the potential to support North America’s dominance in the global gas industry.

Oil industry leaders in Canada have long pushed for the construction of an LNG export facility to ensure the country’s position in the global energy market, as demand for crude oil, particularly Canada’s carbon-dense oil sands, began to decline. Is. The global shift away from Russian gas supplies has left the door open to alternative producers and exporters. Greg Abel, CEO of Canadian oil major Enbridge, said: “Natural gas is a critical component in many different regions of the world and continues to do so as part of the backup to renewable energy, as part of our sustainability goals. “There will be… more and more people want better lifestyles and that means cheap, affordable, secure energy… and, inevitably, for decades and decades to come, that’s going to include natural gas and oil.”

Canada is the world’s fifth largest oil and natural gas producer, with its gas production increasing over the past decade. The country’s gas sales volume is expected to grow to approximately 21 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day by 2030, up from 17.5 Bcf per day currently. However, its export market has lagged behind that of other gas producing countries. Abel believes Canadian gas exports could replace coal used in other countries to help lower emissions. “Even with U.S. expansion, there is still plenty of room for Canada to become a serious player,” he said.

Canada is now focused on becoming a major LNG exporter in the coming years. LNG Canada, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation, is developing Canada’s first LNG export facility in British Columbia. The group announced in June that construction of the project was more than 80 percent complete and they were preparing to begin operations. Its production capacity is expected to be 14 million tonnes per year, with the possibility of expansion in the future.

Once the facility is completed, the plant will have a natural gas receiving and LNG production unit, two LNG carriers, a tugboat dock and LNG loading lines, as well as a marine vessel with the capacity to accommodate LNG processing units, storage tanks, Terminal will be included. Rail yard, a water treatment facility, and flare stack. The first phase is expected to begin shipments in 2025, followed by the development of the second phase to double annual capacity to 28 million tonnes.

The project was originally planned to transport large quantities of methane gas from Canada to Asia. However, after the Russia-Ukraine war and the rush to find alternative gas supplies, the billion-dollar project has developed differently. A two-unit facility is now being developed to convert methane into liquid form for shipping.

The facility will use hydroelectricity to drive turbines that cool the gas into liquid form, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions. But this would require the installation of hundreds of kilometers of new transmission lines to reach the plant’s remote location on the northwest coast. LNG Canada is in discussions with the province and state-owned electricity corporation BC Hydro about managing the site’s hydropower needs. “All parties understand that further electrification of our industry will benefit BC and the Premier has been very clear and consistent that he wants to see progress on this file,” said Jason Klein, CEO of LNG Canada.

The construction of Canada’s first LNG export facility could support the rapid development of U.S. natural gas capacity to put the North American region at the top of the LNG chain. Over the past year, several oil and gas companies have announced new LNG projects, aimed at strengthening U.S. energy security and providing a new gas supply chain in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy. However, the US has been criticized for approving so many LNG projects that are far from completion while first production is years away, meaning it could contribute to long-term carbon emissions and violate the government’s climate pledges. Can compromise with.

There is considerable excitement in the Canadian oil and gas industry regarding the construction of the country’s first export terminal. This development could help Canada play a major role in expanding North America’s LNG supply chain. However, the new gas project raises questions about some of Canada’s climate pledges, with the risk of fueling long-term reliance on fossil fuels as the facility expands over the next decade.

