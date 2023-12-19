Canada's inflation rate in November was 3.1 percent, higher than economists' expectations

Canada’s annual inflation rate was 3.1 percent in November. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

Canada’s annual inflation was unexpectedly 3.1 per cent in November, according to Statistics Canada, leaving it unchanged from the previous month as higher prices for travel tourism offset slower price increases for groceries, cellular services and fuel oil. . The monthly rate of inflation was 0.1 percent, which also matches the data released in October.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the consumer price index (CPI) to decline to an annual rate of 2.8 percent in November, down from 3.1 percent in October.

“Today’s report reflects less progress than we expected in curbing inflation,” Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins, wrote in a research note on Tuesday. However, he said “there are still many signs that point to further normalization in underlying price pressures” and that excluding shelter costs, inflation was only 1.9 percent in November.

Two of the three measures of core inflation, closely watched by the Bank of Canada, were steady compared with October, with the CPI-median and CPI-trim unchanged at annual rates of 3.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively. The CPI-Common was the only measure of decline, falling from 4.2 percent in October to 3.9 percent in November.

“Headline inflation failed to ease as expected in November, but the softer readings on its core measures compared to the beginning of the year should still provide some comfort to the Bank of Canada that underlying trends remain intact,” CIBC economist Andrew Grantham wrote. Going in the direction.” A note on Tuesday.

Travel tourism prices rose 26.1 percent year-on-year in November, mainly due to events held in destination cities in the United States. At the same time, Canadians paid 22.6 per cent less for cell phone plans in November than the same period last year, the Federal Data Agency of Canada said, as a “variety of promotions” kept prices down ahead of Black Friday. Gave.

Food prices remain well above core inflation, with the price of food purchased in stores rising 4.7 percent year-on-year in November. However, this was a slower pace than in October, when food prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech last week that the central bank needs to see evidence that “inflation is on a sustained downward trend” before starting to discuss cutting its benchmark rate.

more to come.

Eliza Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @alicjawithaj,

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com