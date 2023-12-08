Canada's financial regulator has maintained banks' domestic stability buffer at 3.5%

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s financial regulator said on Friday it was maintaining the amount of capital required to be held by the country’s biggest lenders, saying its previous actions had boosted the capital reserves of the six biggest banks. .

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said it maintained the domestic stability buffer (DSB) at 3.5%, adding that it would continue to closely monitor financial system developments and not raise the DSB above the top level. Can increase. The current range is 0% to 4% if the vulnerabilities increase.

Superintendent Peter Rutledge said, “Over the past year, OSFI has increased the DSB by 100 basis points. …We believe this action will absorb losses should existing vulnerabilities turn into real losses.” The ability of the banking system to do so has been enhanced.”

Banks are expected to have a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio), which compares a bank’s capital to its risk-weighted assets to measure its resilience in a market downturn, of at least 11.5%.

The ratio averaged 13.4% for Canada’s top banks at the end of fiscal year 2023, well above the requirement.

OSFI’s announcement comes at a time when banks are grappling with high funding costs, rising bad loan provisions and rising expenses, forcing banks to look for new ways to raise capital.

To cut costs, banks have already eliminated thousands of jobs, and some banks have sold non-core assets to raise cash on hand.

Scotiabank sold its stake in retailer Canadian Tire for C$895 million ($658 million) to raise capital, Bank of Montreal (BMO) exited its indirect auto loan business, and RBC said it would continue to raise capital because He wants to close his C$13.5. Billion HSBC Canada deal.

“We wrote off some non-core assets. They were a little noisy. We don’t do that often, but we did this,” RBC CEO Dave McKay told analysts in his post-earnings conference call in November. Did it in the quarter.”

On the other hand, TD is rich with capital after its failed $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon. The lender has since returned some of it to shareholders while maintaining its CET1 ratio at 14.4%.

Since launching the DSB in 2018 to help banks build capital resilience to vulnerabilities, OSFI has increased the buffer sixfold. It applies to Canada’s largest banks and is set twice a year.

($1 = 1.3602 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

