Canada’s finance minister set to hold meeting on proposed Alberta pension plan

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet with her provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss Alberta’s pension proposal.

Last month, the province said it was considering exiting the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

The idea is receiving widespread negative reaction, and it’s not just limited to Alberta’s ideological enemies.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his disapproval last week, and on Wednesday, another Alberta colleague echoed that sentiment.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy wrote an open letter to Freeland requesting an “urgent meeting” of finance ministers – and Freeland said the request had been accepted.

“We will be calling a special meeting of provincial, territorial and federal finance ministers to talk about the Canada Pension Plan,” the deputy PM said in Calgary.

He also told reporters that he had spoken to Nova Scotia Finance Minister Alan McMaster about the proposal.

“The CPP really does great work for all Canadians, for all Albertans, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to discuss it,” she said. “This is an issue that impacts the entire country.”

It is unknown when the meeting will take place.

An unlikely host?

In response to Bethlenfalvy, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner wrote his own open letter on Wednesday.

He says he welcomes the idea of ​​the meeting.

Their leaders even say that their government can host.

“Let’s have a meeting in Calgary and put this on the agenda,” Premier Danielle Smith said, “along with the cost of the carbon tax, which is adding more than $700 to Albertans’ household bills.” Let us also talk about surrounding issues as equals.”

“All things that continue to cause problems in the Confederation.”

Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams says she thinks Smith’s insistence on a different plan could seriously damage Alberta’s reputation.

“One has to wonder why they’re doing this,” he told CTV News. “Is it because they’re committed and think it’s a good idea? Or is it simply a political move to advance Alberta’s interests against Ottawa and the Liberal government?”

As of Wednesday, Smith says he has not discussed the pension idea with any other provincial or territorial governments.

