Canada’s economy unexpectedly shrank 1.1% in third quarter but avoided recession

People shop at the Eaton Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 22, 2022. Reuters/Carlos Osorio/File Photo Get licensing rights

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Canada’s economy shrank by an unexpected 1.1% annual rate in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, avoiding recession but slowing growth ahead of next week’s interest rate decision. A decline was observed.

The third-quarter reading came in below the 0.2% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and the 0.8% gain expected by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

Statistics Canada said the economy avoided slipping into a technical recession – defined as two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions – as second-quarter gross domestic product data was revised down from an initial report of a 0.2% decline to 1.4%. % profit was revised up to.

“I think the big picture here is that the economy is struggling to grow, but it’s just above recession,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “I would almost say it’s swimming upstream.”

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at US$1.3620, or 73.42 US cents, after the data release, as the greenback saw gains against a basket of major currencies.

The BOC has been on the sidelines since July after raising its benchmark interest rate to a 22-year high of 5% to tame inflation. Money markets expect a rate cut as soon as March and hold off on the next announcement on Wednesday.

“The main thing is that the economy is still growing rapidly,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group. “We believe the Bank of Canada will initiate a rate-cut cycle in the second quarter of 2024.”

Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that interest rates may have peaked as excess demand has disappeared and weak growth is expected to continue for several months.

The BoC will start cutting interest rates in the second quarter of next year as inflation and the economy slow, according to a Reuters poll published earlier on Thursday.

“If you look at the bank data overall, it means conditions are quite tight right now,” said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

StatsCan said real GDP was likely to rise 0.2% in October after a 0.1% gain in September.

A decline in exports and slow inventory accumulation weighed on the economy in the third quarter and were partially offset by an increase in government spending and housing investment, StatsCan said, noting that new housing construction increased for the first time since the beginning of 2022. happened.

Month-on-month gross domestic product growth in September, led by goods-producing industries, exceeded analysts’ forecasts of being flat.

In an advance estimate for October, StatsCan said growth in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, retail trade, and construction sectors were partially offset by a decline in the wholesale trade sector.

Reporting by Ismail Shakeel and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa, Divya Rajagopal and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com