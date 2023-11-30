Canada’s economy shrank in the third quarter but managed to ‘stay above recession water’

OTTAWA – Canada’s economy shrank in the third quarter as higher rates weighed on consumer and business spending, but has so far managed to avoid recession after a notable increase in second-quarter gross domestic product figures.

Statistics Canada released its gross domestic product report Thursday, showing the economy shrank 1.1 per cent on an annual basis.

The federal agency says a decline in international exports and slower inventory accumulation by businesses were partially offset by an increase in government spending and housing investment.

It also revised down its reading for real gross domestic product in the second quarter, noting that the economy did not shrink but grew 1.4 percent on an annual basis.

While the decline in the third quarter was offset by growth in the second quarter, economists reacting to the new data said the trend is clear: the economy is faltering.

“The bigger picture is that the Canadian economy is struggling to grow, yet has managed to stay above recession water,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a client note.

The federal agency says apartment construction led to new housing construction in the third quarter increasing for the first time since the start of 2022.

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is putting pressure on consumer and business spending as they both face higher borrowing costs.

Thursday’s report showed consumer spending remained flat for the second consecutive quarter.

Instead households are saving more as disposable income exceeds the increase in nominal spending.

The report said government transfers, namely the doubling of GST rebates over the summer, helped boost incomes as the labor market weakened.

Meanwhile, business capital investment declined by two percent in the third quarter.

James Orlando, TD’s economics director, said there were one-off factors impacting the economy in the third quarter, such as the BC port strike and massive wildfires.

“The weakness we had over the summer appears to be returning to some extent,” Orlando said.

Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate for real gross domestic product in October shows the economy expanded 0.2 per cent, following a 0.1 per cent increase in September.

The Bank of Canada is attempting to bring about dovish conditions, meaning higher interest rates slow the economy to reduce inflation but not to the point of recession.

Orlando says it appears Canada is experiencing a soft landing right now as the country avoids a sharp recession.

“If you had asked me two years ago, ‘How would the Canadian economy respond, given that we have a very high consumer debt load, and the fact that the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to zero to five per cent? ‘… Most people thought we’d have a serious recession by now. And we haven’t,” Orlando said.

Canada’s inflation rate has fallen from a high of 8.1 per cent in the summer of 2022 to 3.1 per cent in October.

After deciding to keep the key rate steady at five per cent in its last two announcements, the central bank is set to announce its next interest rate decision on December 6.

Economists widely expect the Bank of Canada to remain on hold as inflation slows and the economy weakens.

“Today’s mixed report reinforces the view that the Bank has raised rates, but not really advanced the cause for a rate cut, as the economy shows signs of further deceleration at the start of the fourth quarter,” Porter said. Not showing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Noujoud Al Mallis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com