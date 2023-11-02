Canada's economy faces $900 billion mortgage renewal shock

The sharp rise in interest rates over the past 19 months has been painful for consumers, but unless rates drop significantly, nearly two-thirds of Canadian mortgage holders will still face a “payment shock” over the next three years.

Between 2024 and 2026, an estimated $900 billion worth of Canadian mortgages – about 60 per cent of all outstanding mortgages at chartered banks – are due for renewal and could face a sharp increase in payments, according to a report released this week by Darko Mihelic. Is. , an analyst who covers the banking sector for RBC Capital Markets. Those payment increases range from a weighted average of 32 percent next year to 48 percent in 2026.

The report focuses on how the payments shock will impact the retail operations of Canada’s major banks, but the economic fallout if the current interest rate environment persists is clear.

The biggest shock awaits variable-rate mortgages due to renew in 2026. If mortgage rates remain around 6 percent, payments for a five-year variable mortgage renewing in October would increase by 76 percent. A one-percentage-point decline would reduce the payment shock by 5 percent, but only by 63 percent. “‘Saving’ this group would require a significant drop in interest rates,” the report said. Even if the Bank of Canada lowered its benchmark rate to 0.25 per cent by that year, payments for variable rate mortgages overall would still increase by 20 per cent.

There are fears that these increases could lead to an increase in defaults, but Mr Mihelic believes these fears are overblown. That’s because banks are already taking measures to help overborrowers, such as working with their customers to increase monthly payments or increasing the amortization of their loans.

But those measures will still leave households with less money to spend elsewhere. As reported, the Bank of Canada’s latest consumer survey found that nearly 60 per cent of respondents are reducing their spending.

