Canada's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in October due to low gas prices

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell by more than expected to 3.1 per cent in October and key inflation measures fell to their lowest level in nearly two years, data showed on Tuesday, closing the door on further rate hikes. is likely to.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted inflation to decline to 3.2 percent from 3.8 percent in September. Month-to-month, Statistics Canada said the consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent, matching forecasts. The Bank of Canada (BoC) has set an annual inflation target of 2 percent.

The decline in headline inflation could strengthen investors’ contention that the BoC will start reducing its key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5.00 percent in the first half of 2024.

The BoC’s core measures of underlying inflation eased, with the CPI-mean falling to 3.6 percent and the CPI-trim falling to 3.5 percent, the lowest since December 2021 and November 2021, respectively.

“This is exactly the kind of development central bank officials were waiting for,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group. “If the door wasn’t already closed for additional rate hikes, it should be now.”

The central bank has kept rates steady in its last two meetings, but says it is prepared to hike again if needed. The bank estimates inflation will hover around 3.5 percent through mid-2024, before reaching its 2 percent target in late 2025.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 1.37 per greenback, or 72.99 US cents, after the data.

Gasoline prices fell 7.8 percent in October as the annual inflation rate declined, offset by price increases in October 2022. Grocery prices also fell to their slowest pace since November 2021.

Excluding volatile food and energy, prices rose 3.4 percent, compared with a 3.2 percent rise in September.

While goods inflation declined to 1.6 percent in October, services prices rose 4.6 percent, the fastest pace since May.

The BoC’s next rate decision will be on Dec. 6, after the release of third-quarter GDP data, which is expected to show that the Canadian economy is stuck in a shallow recession.

Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Canada, said, “In combination with data showing sluggish construction within the labor market and growth data indicating a shallow recession in the economy, today’s constructive inflation report confirmed the BoC’s hawkish bias. has been completely weakened.” ,

Later on Tuesday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will give a mid-year fiscal update, which is expected to show a growing deficit and weak economic growth, and also include targeted spending to boost housing supply.

With a stalled economy, high interest rates and inflation still elevated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is under pressure to fight the country’s affordability crisis without increasing inflationary pressures.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com