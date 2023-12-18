According to news reports, Canada is expected to announce new rules this week that will require all vehicles sold in the country to be zero-emissions by 2035.

The new rules, which will reportedly be called Electric Vehicle Availability Standards, are intended to help guarantee that automakers will produce enough zero-emission vehicles for expected demand, a senior government source told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). The report has been given citing a report which is not authorized for this. Speak in public.

The source told CBC that Canada is concerned about other countries, including the U.S., having a dominant influence on the supply of zero-emission vehicles. The report said the announcement is expected on Tuesday.

The Toronto Star, citing a senior government official, also reported that the rules seek to reduce wait times for electric vehicles (EVs) and ensure supplies are “going toward Canadian markets.”

“By doing this nationally, we will ensure supplies are available and consumers in all provinces can have quick access to vehicles,” the official said.

The Toronto Star reported that the rules would require 20 per cent of all new car transactions to be zero-emission vehicles by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent in 2035.

The rules will be applied to automakers, who will earn credits based on the number of EVs sold, CBC reported. The Canadian broadcaster said different cars will be equated to different numbers of credits depending on how close they are to the zero-emissions standard.

Automakers can also earn credits if they help build infrastructure for charging EVs and can get early credits by rolling out EVs before regulations begin in 2026. Companies that exceed or fall short of their targets can sell or buy credits from other companies, the report said.

Hill contacted Environment and Climate Change Canada for a comment.

In April the Biden administration estimated that two-thirds, or about 67 percent, of new light-duty passenger cars sold in the US could be electric by 2032 under its newly proposed clean car rules. Last week, the House voted in favor of blocking proposed rules from the Biden administration that would help the US move toward this 2032 benchmark.

New York and California are among several US states that have issued similar mandates.

