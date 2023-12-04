Canada has new fiscal targets but analysts have little investment in them

By Steve Shire and Fergal Smith

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has been criticized for years for failing to meet its debt-reduction targets and many economists say fiscal discipline is at stake after the prime minister repeatedly opted to spend more. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government lacks credibility.

As Trudeau launches massive public spending to cushion the blow of the pandemic, the government has committed to reducing federal debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) over the medium term, a Indications that it is fiscally responsible.

But Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has twice this year postponed debt-reduction targets, including in last month’s Fall Economic Statement (FES), when it was made clear that the debt-to-GDP ratio would fall two years in a row. Will increase – this financial year and next. Therefore the government outlined new financial targets.

“I don’t think too much about these new fiscal anchors,” said Randall Bartlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins Group. “Frankly, I don’t think they have any value.”

The new fiscal anchors limit the deficit to C$40.1 billion ($29.5 billion) in the current fiscal year – about 1.4% of GDP. Another proposal proposes reducing the debt-to-GDP target for the 2024-25 fiscal year relative to the November estimate and continuing to decline the ratio thereafter, and eventually reducing the deficit to 1% of GDP by 2026-27. Exceeding % will be prevented.

The new spending is directed at reducing the burden of inflation on low incomes, housing supply and subsidies for green technologies.

Analysts said the main risk associated with reduced fiscal flexibility is that external factors, including a severe recession or higher-than-expected borrowing costs, could rapidly deteriorate the country’s fiscal position.

Rachel Battaglia, an economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, said, “Rising debt fees have forced the federal government to seize a larger share of its revenues to pay off the debt, thereby reducing other critical spending such as health care and social services. The spending space for initiatives has been exhausted.”

Canada’s general government net debt, which includes provincial and municipal borrowing but is offset by pension assets, is by far the lowest among the G7 countries. But IMF data shows that its gross debt, projected at 106.4% of GDP in 2023, is higher than that of Germany and the UK.

The US budget deficit was more than 6% of GDP in the 2023 fiscal year, but Canada is one-tenth the size and its dollar is not a reserve currency, so financial markets view its economy as more vulnerable.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who blames inflation on government spending, has a 19 percentage point lead over the Liberals, according to a poll conducted in late November, the highest recorded by Abacus Data since Trudeau was elected in 2015. The biggest advantage.

Bartlett said the government may want to increase spending ahead of the 2025 elections. In 2015, after trailing in the polls, Trudeau won the election by promising to close the deficit by strengthening public infrastructure.

Then in 2016, Trudeau abandoned his plan to balance the budget as well as his goal of reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 27%. Amid the economic turmoil of the pandemic, his government ran Canada’s highest deficit ever, with the ratio reaching 47.5% in 2019-20, up from 31.2% before COVID-19 hit. .

“If negative scenarios emerge, don’t assume all anchors have been released,” said Rebekah Young, head of inclusion and resilience economics at Scotiabank. “If anything, these (new fiscal targets) reaffirm the government’s comfort in continuing to run modest deficits.”

While the government has been inconsistent on its debt targets, most rating agencies still give Canada their top rankings, and other countries are spending more.

Bartlett said in comparison to other G7 countries, “Canada still remains the cleanest dirty fiscal shirt in the closet.” “But we know that with each subsequent budget comes new spending… and all the risks are to the downside.”

($1 = 1.3570 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Shire; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com