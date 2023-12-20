Canada Growth Fund announces first deal for carbon capture in Alberta – and hints at how it plans to support carbon pricing

Ottawa’s new $15 billion clean-tech financing agency has struck its first deal to de-risk investments in carbon capture, removing uncertainty around carbon pricing.

The Canada Growth Fund announced Wednesday morning that it has reached an agreement with Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Alberta-based oil and gas company Advantage Ltd., that includes a new investment tool it is calling a carbon-credit offtake agreement. ,

Under the terms of the agreement, the Growth Fund will purchase 185,000 tonnes of carbon credits per year generated under Alberta’s industrial carbon-pricing system by the company’s first carbon-capture project at its Glacier gas plant. It will do so for 15 years at a rate of $86.50 per ton.

The agreement commits the Growth Fund to purchase up to a total of 600,000 tonnes of credits annually on the same terms from subsequent Entropy carbon-capture projects. And it gives it the option to expand by another 400,000 annual tonnes, which would bring it to 1 million annually.

The deal also sees the federal agency provide $200 million of debt financing to Entropy, which can be converted into about a 20 percent equity stake. That component appears to be toward capital costs for the company, which is also backed by Brookfield Renewable, which invested $300 million last year.

But it is the arrangements around carbon credits that are likely to attract the most interest in the oil-and-gas sector and other industries, which are waiting for the Growth Fund to guarantee the value from carbon capture. How does it want to fulfill its mandate? Projects.

And it could cause some waves, because the price Entropy will get per ton is significantly lower than what other companies are saying needed to get carbon-capture projects off the ground.

The basic rationale for such deals is that, in theory, an industrial carbon pricing system should make carbon capture financially viable by enabling companies to generate and trade carbon credits, but how the credit market will take shape remains to be seen. There is a lot of uncertainty about this. A reliable revenue stream.

Although industrial prices are expected to increase to $170 per year by 2030, it is unclear whether this will actually prove to be the case if there is a change in the federal government. It’s also possible that credits will trade at much less than that headline price, even if the market proves saturated with them.

As a result, the Growth Fund – which began operations last summer – has been tasked by Ottawa with using up to $7 billion (about half) of its budget, commonly known as a Carbon Contract for Difference (CCFD). Known in. This required the agency to find a way to make deals that would guarantee companies a minimum price per ton of carbon emissions, making up the difference if the carbon credits were trading below that level, and if the credits were trading below that level, If you are doing business at the top then you may probably get ahead yourself.

At least in this initial deal, the offtake-agreement model it landed on involves committing in advance to buy the bus once the credit has been generated. While the company’s revenue from each reduced tonne will now be predictable, the growth fund will either earn returns or suffer losses depending on the market’s trajectory.

Although that structure is somewhat different from what proponents of the policy initially imagined, the negotiated price may be the more surprising aspect.

Other project proponents, including large oil and gas producers and members of the cement and chemical industries, are attempting to negotiate contracts with growth funds at much higher rates. There is speculation among people familiar with such discussions that the price per ton is guaranteed to be at least $120. And officials previously told The Globe and Mail that some companies were saying they needed more than $170 a ton to work on projects.

The growth fund was looking to set a far lower precedent than that in order to minimize its own risk and maximize the number of deals it could make.

Its initial deal leaves ample room for further growth. Although Wednesday’s announcement did not specify what liability the agency is taking on its books, it did commit to supporting annual emissions reductions of up to 600,000 tons, but the figure appears to be in the range of $800 million. Is.

Much will now depend on the Growth Fund’s ability to use its agreement with Entropy as a template.

Providing greater certainty about carbon pricing is a key component of Ottawa’s effort to remain competitive with the massive subsidies the United States is offering for carbon capture and other emissions-reducing technologies through the Inflation Reduction Act. Is. And the scale of such projects in Alberta is considered necessary to meet decarbonization requirements that Ottawa is proposing to introduce for the oil and gas sector through a new emissions cap, outlined earlier this month. Was issued.

However, it remains to be seen whether other companies will prove willing to accept deals on comparable terms.

