Canada fast-tracks $10.4 billion military procurement

By Canadian standards, the $10.4 billion Canadian military procurement announced this week moved forward at light speed, potentially taking at least nine months.

Traditionally when Canada goes shopping for major military items like aircraft, the process turns into a Wagnerian opera of epic length and complexity. There were also political complaints about this purchase of at least 14 Boeing maritime surveillance aircraft, but it continued rapidly, partly because the government was willing to tolerate some backlash to complete it.

While there are many examples of Canada’s sluggish military procurement, the most dramatic was the recent fighter jet replacement program. In 2010, the Conservative government under Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the time said it would buy 65 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

The deal was immediately opposed by liberals. Their opposition intensified after the Auditor General concluded that the procurement was conducted without “fair competition” and that the estimated cost of 9 billion Canadian dollars was grossly underestimated. The estimated program cost had increased to 45.8 billion Canadian dollars.

After forming his first government in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau canceled the deal and launched a new purchasing program for the fighter planes. Due to additional delays, the government also purchased some new F-18 jets from Boeing and 25 used jets from Australia to deal with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

After all this, the end result was that Mr. Trudeau’s government reversed its previous opposition earlier this year and said it would eventually buy F-35s, 88 of them for a total program cost of $70 billion Canadian.

The first F-35s could arrive as early as 2029, two decades after the conservative announcement.

But this time Mr. Trudeau’s government accelerated the purchases.

Unless things take an unexpected turn, the first of the newly purchased Boeing P-8A aircraft – which are basically Boeing 737 aircraft loaded with a variety of sensors, weapons, computers and workstations for analysts – will be delivered to the RCAF in 2026. Will start flying with. The estimated program cost is 10.4 billion Canadian dollars, of which slightly less than 6 billion dollars is the purchase price of the aircraft. (The cost of the program includes weapons, training simulators, spare parts and renovations at Air Force bases in British Columbia and Nova Scotia where the aircraft will be deployed.)

As they will replace the aging CP-140 Aurora aircraft of the 1980s, the main duty of the newcomers will be to keep an eye on submarines. But, as is the case now, they will likely perform many other functions, from tracking drug trafficking in the Caribbean to monitoring pollution in Canada. The RCAF turned to its Auroras to help search for the damaged Titan submersible earlier this year.

And Poseidon is not used only by the United States. Several other allies, including Britain, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, already fly the aircraft, which, among other things, allows Canada to swap crew members and parts during joint exercises.

But even before the announcement was made, Quebec Premier François Legault, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet and a parliamentary committee criticized the government for not opening the contract to bidding. In particular, they wanted him to consider Montreal-based Bombardier’s proposed maritime surveillance aircraft.

Mr. Blanchet said the government is “rejecting” Quebec and Canada for Boeing’s “flying dinosaurs.”

Defense Minister Bill Blair said that the Poseidon was actually the only aircraft of its type in production and was the only option that guaranteed the Aurora would be replaced when it reached the end of its service life, starting in the 2030s.

“The fact that it meets all the requirements defined for us by the Air Force really makes it not only the right choice, but clearly the only choice,” he told reporters.

Bombardier’s weak track record when it comes to the timely development of new aircraft has not been mentioned by Mr Blair or other cabinet ministers. A series of delays played a major role in the failure of its ambitious plan to take on Boeing and Airbus in the airliner market. Despite a government investment of more than $1 billion, Bombardier effectively handed the airplane, originally known as the C-Series, to Airbus for nothing in return.

Philippe Lagasse, a Carleton University professor who studies military procurement, said he found it a notable change from the past that the government decided to act immediately rather than going through a lengthy bidding process.

Exactly when the government decided to go with the Boeing aircraft is not clear. But in March it made preliminary inquiries to the United States government about buying Poseidon. (Boeing is not allowed to sell the aircraft directly; the purchase is being brokered between the two governments.)

Professor Lagasse said the government’s decision to go through with an accelerated, sole-source contract would likely involve a number of factors. In addition to the availability of the Poseidon, he said, there were also indications that Boeing might end production of the plane.

And, he said, the government also apparently decided that it could defend its decision, even if it disappointed or angered some people and groups.

“In the past, there would have been more caution and more hesitation, especially about political risk or risk regarding how other companies would react,” he told me.

Source: www.nytimes.com