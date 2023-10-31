Canada could face ‘big fight’ with US over digital tax plans, US envoy warns

OTTAWA — A “big fight” could be looming between Canada and the United States over the federal Liberal government’s plan to impose what Washington’s envoy to Ottawa described as a “discriminatory” tax on digital services on Tuesday.

David Cohen, whose nearly two years as U.S. ambassador have been marked by friendly but blunt and sometimes blunt talk about cross-border concerns, issued the warning after a luncheon speech hosted by the Canadian Club of Ottawa .

When the topic of Canada’s digital services tax came up during a question-and-answer session, Cohen told his audience, “Until this is resolved, this will remain an area of ​​controversy.”

“There’s a place where we either have to compromise, or we’re going to have a big fight.”

The tax – a three per cent levy targeted at foreign companies, many of them based in the US, that derive revenue from Canadian customers and contributors – is scheduled to take effect in January, retroactive to 2022.

The measure was put forward as a failure of sorts to stop a collective effort by G20 countries and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to come up with their own global digital taxation framework.

So far, that hasn’t happened — but Treasury Secretary Chrystia Freeland, who was in DC for meetings earlier this month to discuss critical minerals with her US counterparts, signaled progress on Tuesday.

“We had some good conversations about DST, including at the officials’ level,” Freeland said. “I am absolutely optimistic that we will be able to reach an agreement with our American partners.”

Cohen was not aggressive in his comments, saying the US understands Canada’s position, but he is asking the government to allow more time to implement the OECD framework.

Both Canada and the US would like to see the OECD framework implemented as soon as possible, he said – but the alternative, a “country-by-country” approach in which the US is disproportionately affected, would not be appropriate.

“The United States thinks the digital services tax is discriminatory against United States companies,” Cohen said. “What the United States has asked for…is an additional year or two to implement the OECD framework.”

The prospect of Ottawa imposing a digital tax on an industry highly concentrated south of the border is increasingly becoming a significant irritant in Canada-U.S. relations in Washington.

Last month, members of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees international trade matters, wrote a letter warning that there would be “significant consequences” if Canada went ahead with the tax.

“Canada’s unusually aggressive and discriminatory approach will target American companies and workers who will disproportionately bear the burden of this new tax,” they wrote.

The letter, addressed to both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, was co-signed by 41 committee members, both Democrats and Republicans.

It also raised questions about whether the measure would be a violation of Canada’s obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or its commitments to WTO treaties.

“Given our abundant trading relationships with Canada, its retroactive DST proposal would be particularly harmful to American industry and workers.”

The letter said that most of the OECD countries working on the issue have agreed to extend their deadline to the end of 2024.

Ahead of a key bilateral meeting in Ottawa between Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau earlier this year, industry lobbyists urged the US President to take a tough stance on the issue with his Canadian counterpart.

He warned that Canada’s position would set a “damaging precedent” for other countries participating in the OECD effort that might be inclined to follow the Canadian lead and tax US digital services.

The two leaders will get a chance to discuss the matter in person on Friday, when Cohen said Trudeau will be in the U.S. capital to attend a mini-summit on trade and irregular migration hosted by the White House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

– By James McCarten in Washington, DC, with files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa.

canadian press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com