Canada Carbon announces private placement of flow-through units and ordinary units

TORONTO, ON, Canada, December 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Carbon Inc. (The “company, (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement of 16,666,666 flow-through units (each, one “foot Unit“) at a price of $0.03 per FT unit for total gross income up to $500,000 (“foot Proposal, Each FT Unit shall consist of one (1) flow-through share in the capital of the Company (each, one) “FT Share“) and one half (1/2) of one Common Share Purchase Warrant (each, one “warrant, Each Whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to receive one Common Share (each, one “common share”) at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of income tax act (Canada).

In addition to the FT offering, the company will complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units (each, onesimple unit”) at a price of $0.03 per ordinary unit for total gross income up to $100,000 (“concurrent offering“And with the FT offering,”Offering, Each Ordinary Unit consists of one (1) Ordinary Share and one (1) Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The Company expects the offering to close on or about December 8, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offer will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue and resale rules of applicable securities law. The proceeds from the offering will be used by the Company for eligible exploration expenditure and corporate and general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offerings, the Company may pay finders’ fees to qualified parties. The finder’s fee may include a cash fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering and the finder’s warrants (each, a “finder’s warrant”) equivalent to 8% of the FT Units and Ordinary Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“US Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available .

forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always “expects”, or “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”). uses phrases such as “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or it State that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “will”, “could” or “will” occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and are forward-looking. There may be information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the FT Offering and the Concurrent Offering. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; Impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, assumptions The change must be as a result of a change in the factors affecting such future. -Seeking information or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

