Can you still buy the Apple Watch 9? Here's what to know.

Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.54% confirmed it will no longer sell its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as a retroactive move to comply with an upcoming U.S. import ban on the products’ blood-oxygen sensors.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Watch sales stopping:

When will the ban come into effect?

Apple said it will stop online sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting December 21, and at Apple retail locations after December 24, removing a popular holiday gift just days before Christmas.

Apple has publicly disagreed with the U.S. International Trade Commission’s ruling that the tech giant infringed a medical-tech patent held by a California-based company called Massimo MASI, +0.56% .

“Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch remains available to customers,” the company said in a statement.

Can you still buy an Apple Watch?

Yes, there are still a few days left to purchase those two styles of watches from Apple before the pause goes into effect.

Even after that, consumers can purchase Watches from non-Apple retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. A spokesperson for Walmart WMT, +0.36% confirmed to MarketWatch that the company will still sell the affected Apple Watches as the Commission’s decision will not impact retailers that have already purchased inventory from Apple, as long as their inventory It is moving.

Target TGT, +1.35% and Best Buy BBY, +0.16% did not immediately respond to MarketWatch requests for comment.

The Apple Watch Series 9 cost $399 when it first debuted in September, but some retailers are having discounts for holiday shopping, allowing consumers to potentially get it for less.

Will my watch still work if I already have one?

If you already have an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, don’t worry – the watches will work as normal despite the sales restrictions. An Apple spokesperson confirmed that the blood-oxygen feature will also continue to function normally.

Additionally, Apple will still offer repairs and troubleshooting to customers if their watches malfunction, the company said.

The Biden administration has 60 days to overturn the USITC order.

Apple doesn’t provide sales data for its Watch products, instead placing it in its larger wearables, home and accessories revenue bucket, which totaled $9.3 billion in the company’s latest fiscal quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

During Tuesday trading Apple Inc. Shares rose 0.54%, and are up 51.57% so far in 2023.

Tommy Kilgore contributed.

Source: www.marketwatch.com