can you believe it? These five San Diego zip codes are the most valuable to home buyers

SAN DIEGO – We know, we know – buying a home in Southern California is no feat for those with thin wallets. This is especially true for potential buyers in five specific San Diego zip codes.

Property Shark, a real estate data provider that analyzes in-depth information on US properties, recently released its “Top 100 Most Expensive US Zip Codes” list and the results are showing dollar signs.

To determine the most expensive ZIP codes in the country, Property Shark researchers said they looked at residential transactions closed between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 20, 2023, while considering condos, co-ops, single- and two-family homes. Kept in. , All package deals excluded.

To further explain their methodology, Property Shark said they only considered zip codes that registered a minimum of three residential transactions. We. Areas and divisions were defined according to US Census Bureau designations.

The average sales price in 2022 and 2023 was rounded to the nearest $1,000.

So, which San Diego County ZIPs are breaking home buyers’ bank? Based on this study, here are the five areas where residents are spending the most:

– La Jolla (92037): Ranked 99th on the list, the median sales price of homes in La Jolla is $1,830,000.

– Cardiff by the Sea (92007): Ranked 86th on the list, the median sales price of homes in this North County coastal area was $1,975,000.

– Coronado (92118): If you want to live on this neighboring San Diego island, it will cost you as the average home price is $2,205,000. Coronado was ranked 61st on the list.

– Del Mar (92014): Maybe you win big at Del Mar Racetrack and find yourself in one of these homes with a median sale price of $2,364,000. This hot-to-trot area is ranked 51st.

– Rancho Santa Fe (92067): This area dropped to No. 10 with a whopping median home sale price of $4,248,000. Luxury can be enjoyed by those who can afford it.

The city of Atherton, California, in San Mateo County came in at No. 1 with a median sales price of homes of $8,300,000. Sagaponack, New York is in second place with $8,075,000.

The full list of Property Shark’s 100 most expensive ZIP codes can be found here.

