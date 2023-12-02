Can XRP Price Reach $50? Crypto analysts predict massive changes

XRP went through a consolidation period in the last week of November, but fundamentals and price action suggest the crypto is ready for a breakout. According to a leading crypto analyst, XRP is in the perfect position based on its past price behavior for an epic rally that could send the price to $10 or even $50.

Crypto analyst EGRAG predicts XRP price to rise to $10 or $50

Fasten your seat belts because according to one of the top analysts in the crypto industry, we may see XRP surge beyond its all-time high. Crypto analyst EGRAG made this prediction on social media by looking at past actions on the XRP price chart on the monthly time frame to emphasize the importance of candle formations.

XRP has been in a state of volatility since receiving some form of regulatory clarity in the US following Ripple’s partial victory in court against the SEC in July. The crypto saw some price gains, being listed on several US-based crypto exchanges, and prices have remained on a steady rise since July.

Amidst all this, XRP price action data shows that the crypto has recently formed green candles on the monthly frame. According to EGRAG Crypto, this has only happened twice in XRP’s history, with both cases resulting in strong increases in the crypto’s price. If history is any indication, we could see two different scenarios from here.

In the first scenario, XRP could mirror its action in 2016. Interestingly, the crypto went on a 12-month consolidation after forming three bullish candles before moving up 8000% to $0.40562. If this repeats itself, we could see XRP go through a similar consolidation period before reaching $50 starting on November 1, 2024.

In the second scenario, XRP went on a 5-month consolidation phase after the formation of three bullish candles. Subsequently, the token surged by 1500% to reach its current all-time high of $3.026. A repeat of this scenario could see XRP rise to $10 by April 1, 2024.

#XRPKey 3 Candle Formation: Climbing to $10 or $50?

XRP market cap currently stands at $33.07 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

What’s next for XRP?

The formation of three consecutive green candles near the monthly time frame indicates the current bullish sentiment around XRP. The asset confirmed the latest bullish candle with a 1% gain on the 30-day time frame, after closing at $0.60634 on November 30. Although risky, this is the best period to catch the move early and ride the wave of $10 or $50 per XRP token, as it is unclear how long the crypto will consolidate in the first few months.

At the time of writing XRP is trading at $0.6138. Despite being the 5th largest crypto by market cap, many analysts believe the crypto is undervalued. According to EGRAG, XRP could mostly trade between $0.7 to $0.54 for December. A closing price above $0.93 will signal the end of the current accumulation phase.

#XRP Day 2 (Monthly Ending) Analysis:

B) Shooting Star 🔫🌟

c) gravestone 💀

d) long legged 🕴️ Historical data strongly indicates that these candle formations on the monthly time frame often occur before… pic.twitter.com/RUJJZJcVv2 – EGRAG Crypto (@egragcrypto) 1 December 2023

