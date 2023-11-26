Can XRP price cross $10,000? Crypto Pundit explains how this will happen. bitcoinist.com

A prominent figure in the XRP community has revealed how the price of XRP could reach $10,000. In his view, this huge milestone will be achieved through the utility that XRP will provide to users globally. His view is somewhat similar to that of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

How will XRP price reach $10,000

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Edward Farina suggested that the price of XRP could reach such heights if RippleNet successfully replaces the current SWIFT system. He highlighted how financial institutions like SWIFT “move hundreds of trillions of dollars around the world.” Thus, he believes that XRP could rise to “unprecedented levels” if it can capture a portion of the market.

Ripple is seen as a potential disruptor in the financial world through its RippleNet technology. RippleNet, using blockchain technology, allows financial institutions to process cross-border transactions instantly. These transactions are processed with XRP as a utility token, which helps bridge the gap between the sending currency and the receiving currency.

Farina also highlighted the fact that XRP stands in a category of its own. He explained how XRP determines its price in real-time and with finality. This is in comparison to Bitcoin and Ethereum and even Swift, which he said lack such capabilities.

There are high hopes for XRP

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse once talked about how XRP could become the next Bitcoin. His sentiment is similar to Farina, as he said that this could happen with his company using the XRP token to solve a major financial problem.

Fundamentally, the confidence in XRP price potential stems from the fact that so much liquidity can flow into the XRP ecosystem as more and more financial institutions continue to adopt RippleNet. These institutions are known to process very low-value, high-value transactions every day. Therefore, XRP could become a big beneficiary depending on the success of Ripple.

In his post, Farina referenced an interview Garlinghouse conducted with Bloomberg. The Ripple CEO seemed very optimistic about the future of Ripple as he said that his company is making progress on a daily basis. He mentioned how they have on-boarded over 100 banks, some of which were SWIFT-enabled banks.

Many are betting big on the XRP price as Ripple continues to make such progress. Pro-XRP Wall Street financial analyst Linda Jones once mentioned how the crypto token could be the next big thing in the financial market. He compared XRP to Microsoft and Apple stock, suggesting that XRP holders could enjoy high returns in the near future.

XRP is trading at $0.61. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

