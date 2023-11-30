December 1, 2023
Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause heart problems? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions


BOSTON – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions.     

Debbie writes, “I read that the shots they’re giving to people to lose weight, like Ozempic, can cause heart problems. Is this true?”

While these drugs can increase heart rate, they may actually help prevent heart disease and stroke in many patients.

In fact, a recent study found that Wegovy (which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic) reduced the risk of cardiovascular events by 20-percent in adults with heart disease and obesity.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.    

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.





