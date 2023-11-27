Can we please stop the crypto investor madness now

For years, those involved in cryptocurrencies, whether they be the companies providing products and services or the groups and individuals promoting them extensively, have ignored criticism. It was just some bad actors. Things will prove themselves. Those who did not jump into it will be shown as losers.

Given the number of outrageous outcomes and incidents over the past few years, it is high time to question whether the whole idea of ​​a completely decentralized digital form of exchange is sensible. It is not a currency in the classical sense of the characteristics it requires. As an investment, this is wildly speculative. And some of the people in charge of critical systems (leaving aside the claim of decentralization) have proven themselves untrustworthy.

Start with the important characteristics of a currency:

Store of value – Currencies retain value and retain their value over time.

Price stability – Currencies require some degree of predictability in their value.

Medium of exchange – The holder of a currency is largely expected to be able to pay for goods and services through it.

Liquidity – It should be easy to buy and sell a currency.

Portability – You need to be able to carry the currency around and exchange it for other currencies.

Proponents will claim that cryptocurrencies do this, but in reality it does not. Even the most popular ones don’t have predictable prices. Below is a graph of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin

LTC

Displayed in index form. The performance is not of objective value like dollar counterparts, but of how their values ​​differ compared to where they stood on January 1, 2020.

Indexed changes in the value of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Here is a similar graph of the US dollar using the Federal Reserve’s nominal broad US dollar index. But the graph is deceiving because the scales are different. A big jump is probably a 10% to 12% increase in price. The decline is similar to July 2021, a decline of about 4%.

Changes in the value of the US dollar. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

But with cryptocurrencies, a larger variation ranges from hundreds to thousands of percent change. If the value of cryptocurrency coins can rise and then fall like this, they lack the stability and arguably basic store of value characteristic. Note that there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, and most are probably far more volatile.

Even major cryptocurrencies aren’t widely useful for paying for things. When was the last time you bought groceries or a hammer or a glue stick and bitcoins

B T c

Say, was it taken?

Even hyping the digital capabilities of cryptocurrencies seems silly, as currencies and the larger concept of money are tracked and enabled digitally. Credit and debit cards are all digital transactions. Deposits in banks are entries in digital ledgers.

If cryptocurrencies fail as real currencies, they will have to fall back on investments. But there is nothing behind them. Buy equity and you will have a share of a company with assets, income, profits. Buy a bond and while there is risk in your investment, there is a company or government that has the resources and usually the ability to pay the interest and then the principal.

The risks are very high with cryptocurrencies. As MarketWatch reported late last year, an estimated $3 billion was lost due to crypto hacks in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2021. This does not count the many pump-and-dump scams.

There are a range of amazing activities that the world has witnessed behind involvement in criminal theft incidents. Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of massive fraud at FTX, is in jail. Binance faced a $4.3 billion fine (it’s unclear if the company has the money to pay) and CEO Changpeng Zhao had to step down after pleading guilty to money laundering.

In terms of importance in the respective industries, this would be akin to both the NYSE and Nasdaq being separated in the wake of the scandals.

Perhaps there is some legitimate and useful role that cryptocurrencies will serve at some point. But not anymore.