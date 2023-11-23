Can we make old bones young again? Research suggests yes

Close-up of spongy structure of realistic bone, bone structure affected by osteoporosis, 3D illustration getty

This article is part of a broader series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity and aging. The series covers a wide range of topics including musculoskeletal health. Expect more articles on bone and muscle regeneration to come.

Our weight rests on our bones; They provide structure to everything else. But with age, the bone marrow becomes less dense and more “fatty.” Result? Brittle bones that are prone to fractures and struggle to heal themselves. Yet, what happens at the cellular level that causes this decline is poorly understood. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine have now shed light on the underlying mechanism. published in bone researcha branch of NatureTheir work highlights how signaling pathways that normally help repair and maintain bones go haywire as we age, causing our bones to weaken.

Stem cells and bone repair

Bones are special. They are one of the few tissues in the body that can regenerate completely. No stains, no stains – just like new. The unsung heroes in charge of this feat are called skeletal stem and progenitor cells (SSPCs). They live in the bone marrow, where they help keep things in balance and can be asked to replace old or damaged bone cells. As stem cells, they are defined by their “plasticity”; Ability to develop into different types of cells. Think of these as blank slates that have not yet been given any specific function or purpose. Stem cells residing in the bone marrow can differentiate into two different types of cells: osteoblasts, which help secrete the scaffold for bone formation, or adipocytes, which are fat cells that store energy within the skeleton. Act as a store. Between these two, our bones stay in shape and ready to carry us through life.

Unfortunately, the delicate balance between these two types of cells is disrupted as we age. The stem cells begin to develop a bias, preferring to develop into fat cells over their bone-forming counterparts. This leads to a decrease in mineral density within the bone marrow and an increase in fat content. Indeed, fat cells actively release signals that inhibit bone production and regeneration. We are left with “imbalanced” bones that are significantly more fragile and susceptible to damage.

Notch Signaling: Too Much of a Good Thing?

During early development – ​​while in the womb – the human body begins to take shape. As part of this process, the skeleton is formed. First, it is made entirely of cartilage. Then it slowly turns into bone turn into bone, Common to all of these stages is a signaling pathway called Notch, which helps determine cell fate and cell function. The pathway is composed of a family of receptors (Notch1-5) that sit on the surface of cells and facilitate communication between them. Genes involved in this pathway are regulated during development and help initiate skeletal formation. Changes or dysfunction in the pathway, in turn, are associated with several skeletal disorders. Once initial development is complete, the signaling pathway is usually downregulated again to allow healthy adult tissue to function. And although the Notch pathway continues to play a role in bone health and maintenance throughout life, it is most active during those early developmental stages.

Given its involvement in bone formation and cell fate, Sophie Morgani, PhD, and colleagues focused on the Notch pathway as a prime suspect for age-related changes in bone marrow. The researchers took bone samples from two, different aged groups of rats: young-adult rats (3 months old) and middle-aged rats (12 months old). They chose middle-aged mice rather than aged mice (20 months old) to identify the factors involved in the progression of bone aging and degradation “rather than the end product, an irreversibly aged skeleton”.

As expected, the bone marrow of middle-aged mice had a higher proportion of adipose tissue than the bone marrow of young-adult mice, suggesting that skeletal stem cells were inclined toward transforming into fat cells. Next, the researchers studied the genes expressed in the bone marrow. Their tests confirmed that key Notch signaling components are upregulated during aging. This was confirmed by both transcriptional and epigenetic tests.

preserving bone health

If regulation of Notch signaling drives skeletal stem cells to turn into fat cells instead of bone-forming cells, would blocking it help restore bone health?

To test their hypothesis, scientists genetically engineered mice lacking nicastrin, Nicastrin is a protein that activates Notch signaling by cleaving all Notch receptors; Like removing the cap from a bottle, receptors can suddenly start receiving and sending signals. By blocking nicastrin, you block Notch signaling.

Compared to normal middle-aged mice, those lacking nicastrin had markedly less fat in their bone marrow. On top of this, their bone mass had increased to levels even greater than those seen in young mice, and the ability of their bones to heal themselves was restored – in effect, the researchers were able to fight against age-related bone degeneration. Had found a way.

The point is that the Notch pathway is involved in a wide range of different systems, tissues and cells. Blocking it wholesale will undoubtedly have unwanted and dangerous side effects. Instead, the researchers managed to pinpoint a protein in the signaling pathway that is relatively specific to skeletal stem cells: early B-cell factor 3 (EBF3). This protein is downstream of Notch, so inhibiting it will have no effect on Notch signaling more broadly. Prior research has noted that the early B-cell factor (EBF) family contributes to the formation of fat deposits in the bone marrow. This makes the protein a promising potential treatment target.

takeaway

These findings help add an important piece of knowledge to the puzzle of age-related bone decline. Although it was known that skeletal stem cells develop a bias towards differentiating into fat cells with aging, why this occurs is unclear. The Notch signaling pathway was the missing link: it becomes inactive with age and contributes to bone density loss. Blocking the passage can prevent bone collapse. This work lays the foundation for additional research toward the development of therapeutic strategies.