Can Victoria VR price retest top price levels and continue rising?

Victoria VR is a blockchain-based MMORPG in virtual reality with realistic graphics built on the Unreal Engine, created and owned by its users.

The whole world is designed to create a universal platform for all virtual realities, games and decentralized applications, which collectively form a metaverse – a shared virtual realm, the 3D Internet.

Victoria VR World will feature games, quests, a never-ending adventure, a virtual gallery and The Big Market VR where you can exchange NFTs in 3D.

Furthermore, users will be rewarded for each of their activities in the VR world.

Victoria VR tokens (VR) are the native utility tokens and Victoria will be the only accepted currency in the VR world.

Use cases for tokens are: staking DAOs, buying VR land, buying all assets (goods, buildings, resources, wearables, services, tickets, courses, art), buying modifications that generate you passive income, advertising transport. Leasing* and other extras.

Victoria VR will become a self-reliant economy. Traditional businesses will set up spaces for themselves in Victoria VR, where they will be able to sell and promote their digital and real-world goods and services.

They will enable the creation of new business models and a new breed of digital entrepreneurs, breaking down barriers to providing innovative goods and services to the global Victoria VR community.

Victoria VR World will be where people come to work, learn to relax and learn to play. The DAO will control Victoria VR World through voting. So, everyone can help decide the future of Victoria VR.

All owners of VR tokens and VR lands will be part of the DAO and will have the right to participate in any vote on the functioning of Victoria VR. The vision of Victoria VR is to create a fully operational world that will grow and develop without dependency on its original creators.

Source: Via CoinMarketCap

VR/USD Price Analysis 1-D Time Frame

The VR/USD pair has had a strong rise since the beginning of the year, rising 57.22% YTD on the daily time frame. However, VR faced massive resistance at $0.018, which brought more sellers into the market. The price of VR then traded sideways until it broke out of the lower price range with another bounce.

This massive rally on the VR/USD chart is likely to continue as it has formed a bullish pattern known as a downtrend on the daily time frame. Buyers in VR are building more strength, breaking resistance levels, and reaching new highs from current levels.

Furthermore, VR/USD could see a strong surge from current levels. The next possible target could be $0.01000. Conversely, if VR fails and slips, it could drop to $0.00800.

Source: VR/USD. 1.D. Binance by Tradingview

Furthermore, the CMP of VR/USD is $0.0091 with an intraday increase of 5.33%. The VR/USD pair is in a strong uptrend and is above all major EMAs. If pressure from buyers increases, the VR crypto could fuel another rally and break the barriers.

Summary

Using daily charts, RSI, EMA and MACD, the price trends of the VR/USD and VR/BTC pairs indicate that the crypto is bullish and may rise higher.

technical level

support level: $0.00800

resistance level: $0.01000

Disclaimer

In this article, the views and opinions expressed by the author or anyone named are for informational purposes only, and do not constitute investment, financial or any other advice. Trading or investing in cryptocurrency assets comes with the risk of financial loss.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com