Can this million-dollar business owner help you rewire your brain and become a new kind of leader? She's betting on it in a new course

Nutritionist Meghan Telpner, founder of the Academy of Culinary Nutrition, built an avid following for the online cooking school by helping people eat healthy foods and heal chronic health conditions driven by modern lifestyles. In doing so, she turned her Toronto-based business MeghanTelpanner.com, a hub of passionate insights on health-related topics like Nutella, natural cosmetics, and the air fryer, into a seven-figure operation after launching it in 2008.

Now Telpner is stepping into the mind-body arena with “Rise + Shine, an Awakened Approach to Heart-Led Leadership,” a new program designed to help users develop harmony between their mind, body, and spirit. Is designed for. This course is designed to help meditators tap into the heart-brain connection on a daily basis through six breath-based meditations that last five, 10 or 20 minutes and with or without a guided audio option. Comes.

Telpner’s goal, she says, is to “inspire people to return the wisdom of the heart to its true expression, to find within themselves the ability to unconditionally love themselves or humanity as a whole.”

The new program had its origins in a live series Telpner launched in 2022 as a demonstration training for the HeartMath Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on helping people live heart-centered lives.

Last fall, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, she says, “I went into my own way wondering what can I do to help bring people back together?”

He decided to film the meditation program he developed and turn it into a low-cost offering that shows students how a consistent practice promotes the heart-brain connection and how coherence affects the inner workings of our physiology. Affects and triggers activity in the pre-frontal. The cortex, where we do our creative and critical thinking. Telpner says regular practice can result in a life centered on the feelings of the heart: love, caring, compassion, gratitude.

“There is a feeling of peace and relaxation when you get into this state,” says Telepner. “You are not trying to dominate or win over anyone. It’s being exactly who you are in this moment, the true expression of a person.”

The completely self-paced course became available earlier this month and is now available on an ongoing basis. “I’m moving forward to put my energy into the work I feel passionate about right now,” says Telepner.

To set the course apart, Telpner has compiled a variety of practices and philosophies and summarized them as “what you need to know now and how to apply it in a practical way, so you can experience benefits immediately,” says Telpner. They say.

The curriculum is designed with leaders in mind, providing guidance on how to become a heart-centered leader. “Whether it’s in your home as a mom or the company you’re working at, it allows you to lead in a different way than many entrepreneurs were prepared to lead,” says Telepner. Is.” “It’s about doing what’s really in line with what you want to bring to the world and how you want to do it.”

However, all this requires a long-term commitment, as Telpner explains in the beginners module. She says, “These days we are hearing a lot about the need to raise human consciousness, to lead from the heart, to have a love-centered approach to living, kindness, compassion, gratitude.” “It’s not something we all need to be interested in. It’s something we have to commit to living, moment by moment, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day , life-by-life. Doing so will transform and change the way we interact with each other, how our communities work, our societies, and our larger human species. We need to work from a place of love. And that’s easier said than done.”

