Can the government’s new market mechanism help save nature? Yes – if we leave the devil out of the details

Australians woke up this morning to find they have a natural repair market after the law was passed late last night.

Except that after the amendment by the Greens it would not be called a market, and would not include biodiversity offsets.

Many experts are extremely skeptical about using market forces to reverse the damage we have caused to nature. There is some truth in this. Marketplaces seek to find a point of exchange between sellers (here, farmers and landholders) and buyers (fund managers, government and philanthropic organisations). When a government invents a market, it may try to make it attractive to buyers through politics, principles, and means, while the buyers work to bring down prices and standards and increase quantities.

But as someone who has run nature-based market mechanisms in Australia for 20 years, I view the passage of this legislation as a temporary step. Market mechanisms can work if done properly. What we have done to nature means we need action on a large scale. Giving nature restoration projects a tradable price and government-backed quality assurance could help – if it works for both nature and investors.

Even though the bill has been passed, we still have a lot to see. And as we all know, the devil is in the details.

Can this kind of bill work without offsets?

When first proposed, conservationists criticized the Nature Restoration Bill’s allowance of offsets – essentially, if you clear land for development in one place, you have to replant the same amount of land elsewhere. Will have to be grown or preserved. This is because offsets can be seen as an easy solution – pay the money and you can still ruin nature. Or a developer could destroy the habitat of rare endangered species and plant acacia trees, of which we have large quantities.

Now offsets are over. or are they? This bill is not the end of the line. Tough debate remains as the government prepares to reform the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act – the main environmental protection law we have at federal level, and is widely believed to be under-done Is.

The government is likely to include offsets in this Act instead of the Nature Repair Act. Why? Because any kind of development involves making changes to nature – and as we work towards net zero, we will need a lot of new infrastructure, such as transmission lines for renewable energy projects.

The government would like to use offsetting to compensate for the damage caused to nature by new infrastructure. If there are no offsets available, you either develop without trying to repair nature, or do not develop at all. The fight over offsetting might have been confined to the streets only.

Read more: Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We probably won’t survive this in Egypt

So what do we have that we didn’t have yesterday?

We will now have a market structure that will make it possible to buy and sell certificates generated by certified nature restoration projects.

For example, for koala habitat this may include reducing stock grazing, managing weeds and pest animals and agreeing a covenant on land to prevent future habitat loss due to development.

This is not the first time we have tried to use market forces to protect nature. For example, auctions for biodiversity benefits have worked well in the past and are now working in New South Wales.

Read more: Government hopes private investors will help save nature. Here’s how its plan could fail

There are lessons to be learned from the problems the carbon credit market has faced regarding integrity. But we don’t have to make the same mistakes for the biodiversity market.

I recently reviewed the pilots for the previously proposed biodiversity market, which points to important lessons from earlier efforts. These include the critical importance of reducing upfront costs for landholders who wish to engage and building trust and confidence in supporting arrangements.

This will require some public investment to help landholders meet measurement and planning costs to participate in the market.

Australia needs to take rapid action to protect and restore nature where it will be difficult or impossible to reverse further degradation. We recognize the need for action and have signed international commitments to protect and restore 30% of the continent’s lands and waters by 2030.

Feral cats are one of the worst invasive species in Australia. Can the market unlock funds to keep the numbers low? mark marathon/you

Read more: ‘Nature positive’ doesn’t just mean planting a few trees – it’s about actually stopping the damage we cause

Why would investors invest money in nature?

Many reasons. The key point is the growing recognition of how the health of nature underpins the global economy and traditional investment assets like agriculture. The World Economic Forum estimates that the biodiversity debt value could reach A$3 billion by 2030 and A$104 billion by 2050.

Demand is increasing due to regulation, corporate reputation and mission, market edge and investor attraction. Organizations such as the Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures are working globally on nature-related risks and opportunities in finance.

Agriculture and other sectors depend on the health of the natural world. Shutterstock

While there are doubts about whether a market for nature restoration really exists in Australia, there are some signs that investors are ready. For example, Western Australia’s first green bond was heavily oversubscribed when it launched this year, promising to invest in projects with environmental benefits such as the energy transition.

Until all the necessary laws and regulations are in place, projects start generating credits and the risks and opportunities become clear, we will not see investment in nature restoration accelerate. This may take a few years, but may take longer if reforms to the Environment Act are blocked.

The design of the new market remains unclear and its success in channeling private funds into genuine nature repairs will depend on standards and regulations yet to be set.

We must set the bar high and make the most of our expertise in good governance, technology and innovation to make Australia’s natural world an attractive place to invest.

Read more: Could the ‘nature repair market’ really save Australia’s environment? It’s not perfect, but worth a try

Source: theconversation.com