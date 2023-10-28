Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

Image Source: Aviva PLC

If we look back far enough we see that aviva (LSE:AV.) share price above £16. But those were different times and Aviva was a different company.

However, as recently as 2018, shares were around 700p.

onwards and upwards?

Aviva was on an efficiency drive even before the 2020 stock market crash. It disposed of a lot of non-core assets, and looks like a lean and fit organization.

What might it take to get Aviva’s share price back to the 700p level?

In a way, it really won’t take much time.

The outlook for 2023 looks tough. And although earnings per share should be positive, the broker’s forecast shows a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.

increase in income

it is down long term FTSE 100 Average, but not too much.

However, forecasts suggest strong earnings growth over the next two years. If the share price does not rise, the P/E will fall to 8.3 by 2025.

If Aviva shares rise to 700p by then, its P/E will be around 15.

Do I think Aviva shares will climb that high so quickly? No, for a few reasons.

Forever risky?

In the past, I think investors have largely viewed banks, insurers and other financial sector stocks as low risk.

Insurers can be cyclical. But I’ve always looked at financials as a long-term cash cow.

But after the big banking crash, Brexit, Covid and now inflation and high interest rates around the world? Their security moat does not appear to be that wide or that deep.

I would say that the cyclical nature of insurers itself suggests that their P/E valuations should be lower than average.

price vs earnings

Still, let’s assume Aviva’s earnings over the next two years will hit their forecasts. And then it will grow at only 5% per year for the next eight years.

At today’s share price we could end up on a P/E of just 5.7. And increasing to 700p will only take it to 10.

Is this a reasonable long-term valuation? If so, the Aviva share price could actually more than double in a decade.

And if earnings grow more than 5% per year through 2025… well, I don’t want to speculate too much.

Future growth?

If I don’t think there’s a good chance the total return will double my money in 10 years, I won’t buy a stock.

Over the past 20 years, we have seen an average annual FTSE 100 return of 6.9%. In the next 10 it could increase by 95%, which would almost double my money.

Right now, the estimated dividend yield from Aviva is 8%. If this continues, even if the share price doesn’t go up, I could double my money a little quicker.

tough approach

It’s hard to overstate the risks facing financial stocks right now. The terrible economy makes things more uncertain than I think. And we may still have some tough years ahead.

So, I am not making any predictions.

But as a long-term investor, I think I have a good chance of doubling my money in a decade with Aviva shares.

Alan Oscroft holds positions in Aviva plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

