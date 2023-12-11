Can surging interest in Pudgy Penguins save the NFT sector?

As soon as Pudgy Penguins were deployed on zkSync, interest in them increased.

Interest in Era Labs NFTs also increased, however, the price of APE fell.

The NFT market went through some tough times at the beginning of the year. However, as the crypto sector improved, interest in NFTs also increased.

feeling tickled

Pudgy Penguins recently revealed plans to unveil Pudgy World Alpha using zkSync technology in early 2024. Over the past 24 hours, the Pudgy Penguin NFT experienced a notable surge, rising by more than 9% and reaching 11.7 ETH, marking a consecutive record high.

The upcoming launch will introduce new characters, Pudgy and Peaches, as well as a special limited edition Pudgy and Peaches collectible figure currently available for auction. This development signals an exciting phase for the Pudgy Penguin community and the broader NFT market.

See more

Pudgy World Alpha, powered by @zksyncReleasing first quarter of 2024. The beginning of a new era of blockchain-powered experiences, brought to you by Pudgy Penguins, with the goal of engaging millions of people. pic.twitter.com/ZvCRRGSUSH – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

The launch of Pudgy World Alpha powered by zkSync in early 2024 is set to have a positive impact on the NFT market.

The use of zkSync technology increases scalability and efficiency, solving common challenges on the Ethereum network such as high gas fees and slow transaction processing.

This improvement is likely to attract more participants into the NFT space, leading to increased engagement and trading activity. As the Pudgy Penguin NFT experiences an increase in value, the broader NFT market may see an increase in interest and investment.

Additionally, zkSync, being at the origin of Puggy Penguin development, stands to gain recognition and adoption, solidifying its position as a promising scaling solution for NFT platforms and potentially the blockchain ecosystem. Affects its wide application in the system.

This could help L2 networks gain more ground in their area.

more nft interest

Interest in Yug Labs NFTs has also increased. Recent data showed that BAYC, a popular Era Labs collection saw an increase of 6.41% in terms of average price.

However, ApeCoin[APE]The token associated with Yuga Labs fell by 2.34% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $1.7838.

read appcoin [APE] Price Prediction 2023-24

In addition, APE’s network growth also declined. This means that the number of new addresses having APE has declined.

The velocity also declined around the APE. This showed that the number of addresses trading on APE has decreased.

Source: ambcrypto.com