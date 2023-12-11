Journalist

Published: December 11, 2023

Pudgy Penguins saw an increase in interest as soon as they were implemented on zkSync.

Interest in Yuga Labs NFT also increased, however, the price of APE fell.

The NFT market went through a tough time at the beginning of the year. However, as the crypto sector improved, interest in NFTs also increased.

Pudgy Penguins recently revealed plans to introduce Pudgy World Alpha powered by zkSync technology in early 2024. Over the past 24 hours, Pudgy Penguin NFTs have seen significant growth, rising by over 9% to reach 11.7 ETH, a consecutive all-time high. ,

The upcoming release will include new characters, Pudgy and Peaches, as well as a special limited edition Pudgy and Peaches collectible figure currently available for auction. This development signals an exciting phase for the Pudgy Penguin community and the NFT market at large.

Pudgy World Alpha, powered by @zksyncLaunching first quarter 2024. The beginning of a new era of blockchain-powered experiences that aims to engage millions of people, brought to you by Pudgy Penguins. pic.twitter.com/ZvCRRGSUSH – Chubby Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

The launch of Pudgy World Alpha powered by zkSync in early 2024 will have a positive impact on the NFT market.

The use of ZkSync technology improves scalability and efficiency, solving common challenges on the Ethereum network such as high gas fees and slow transaction processing.

This improvement is likely to attract more participants into the NFT sector, encouraging more participation and trading activity. As the Pudgy Penguin NFT experiences an increase in value, the broader NFT market may see an increase in interest and investment.

Additionally, zkSync, being at the center of Chubby Penguin’s development, will gain recognition and acceptance, strengthening its position as a promising scaling solution for NFT platforms and potentially expanding its broader application across the blockchain ecosystem. Will influence.

This can help the L2 network cover more ground in its area.

More interest in NFTs

Interest in Yug Labs NFTs has also increased. Recent data showed that the popular Era Labs collection BAYC saw an increase of 6.41% in terms of average price.

However, Ap Coin[APE]The token associated with Yuga Labs fell by 2.34% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $1.7838.

In addition, the growth of APE networks also fell. This means that the number of new addresses having APE has decreased.

The speed around APE also reduced. This showed that the number of addresses trading on APE has decreased.

