Can solid-state batteries supercharge electric vehicles?

The latest announcement has caused quite a stir. But how excited should we be?

A mock-up of Toyota Motor Corp’s next generation batteries for electric vehicles, shown during , [+] Media event ahead of the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

In September, carmaker Toyota published a battery technology roadmap outlining their research focus and their goals for producing a diverse, all-electric fleet over the next decade. This alone isn’t so surprising – the electrification of the automotive sector has been underway for some time. But the announcement marked a notable pivot for the company, which until recently had publicly and aggressively opposed the transition to battery electric vehicles (EVs), focusing instead on vehicles powered by hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells. Was getting it done.

The bulk of Toyota’s new roadmap focuses on achieving significant improvements in the energy density, cost competitiveness and charging speed of liquid electrolyte batteries. Their goal is to produce three different types of batteries, each with performance optimized for a particular EV design.

However, it was a reference to an unspecified “Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Technology” Due to which it had to change its location “Development focus on mass production” It really got people talking.

What are solid-state batteries?

Mainstream batteries – such as the lithium-ion batteries that power your smartphones and most of today’s electric cars, or the lithium-iron-phosphate (or LFP) batteries that are increasingly preferred for electric buses – all in One thing is common. They rely on a liquid electrolyte, which facilitates the flow of charged particles (ions) between the two electrodes of the battery, generating an electric current. Solid-state batteries replace this liquid with – you guessed it – another solid.

The idea is not new – Michael Faraday discovered two solid electrolytes in the 1800s. In recent years, solid-state batteries have found widespread use in small electronic devices such as heart pacemakers and RFID tags. Barriers to their use in large-scale applications surround their manufacturing – for example, the active materials themselves are sensitive to oxygen and moisture, which complicates their assembly, significantly increasing the costs involved.

But the potential benefits of adopting solid-state batteries are significant. These battery materials can withstand low and high temperatures, making them very useful in extreme conditions. Their higher resistance to heat also means they can be safely charged more quickly than lithium-ion batteries. And solid-state battery materials are also likely to have higher energy density, meaning that for the same weight, you can store more power.

Solid-state batteries do not have to be the same size or shape as liquid-electrolyte batteries. They are structurally more stable, and do not contain any volatile liquids that are prone to leaking. Thus, they can be made smaller and thinner than today’s lithium-ion systems.

What is Toyota working on?

Its special information “Technological breakthrough that overcomes the long-standing challenge of battery durability”, (First teased in June) Very low, at least by academic standards. We got some insight in November, when the company signed a new cooperation agreement with Idemitsu Kosan, Japan’s second-largest oil refiner. Idemitsu’s core business involves extracting crude oil and converting it into a variety of commercial chemicals, including lubricants and plastics. According to Toyota’s press announcement, they have been turning by-products into various battery-related materials since 2001, and the two companies have been collaborating on materials development since 2013. This latest agreement is firmly focused on commercialization and mass production – specifically, of solid-state batteries that use sulfide electrolytes.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato, left, speaks while Shunichi Kito, president and chief , [+] Idemitsu Kosan Co. executives look on during a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

Toyota’s stated goal is for their solid-state batteries to eventually have a range of over 1,200 km, and charge from 10 – 80% in 10 minutes or less. This is compared to the Tesla Model Y, which currently has a range of 542 km and charges faster in 27 minutes.

How far are they from achieving this? From what I can tell, Idemitsu already has a small-scale pilot facility for the production of electrolytes, and both companies are building a larger facility that will integrate materials manufacturing and battery assembly. Their roadmap points to having commercial batteries by 2027-28 and mass production sometime after that. At this stage, it’s hard to say whether that deadline can be achieved – I always err on the side of skepticism – but the company is making a lot of noise.

A major challenge for solid-state batteries is maintaining good contact between the electrodes and the electrolyte connected between them. Furthermore, repeated charge-discharge cycles can cause cracks to form between these components, limiting the lifespan of the battery to a great extent. During the press conference, Toyota President and CEO Koji Sato suggested that this is where the success lies, referring to “A highly flexible, adhesive and crack-resistant solid electrolyte,” manufactured by “Combining materials technologies from both companies”. He continued, “We are now on our way to achieving both performance and durability in solid-state batteries.”

In terms of specifics, that’s as much as we know… and unfortunately, that’s all we’re likely to know for a while. Given the potential commercial impact of research, it is perhaps not surprising that relevant developments are being published within patents rather than peer-reviewed papers. And it seems that their intellectual property officers are busy taking every possible protection. JustAuto recently reported that Toyota has filed a staggering 8,274 solid-state battery patents; Many of which are jointly assigned to Idemitsu (here’s an example from 2016).

Who else is working on solid-state batteries?

A JustAuto patent search (linked above) shows that other automakers, including Hyundai, Kia and Honda, are actively researching solid-state batteries of their own. But in terms of patent numbers, they are far behind the Toyota-Idemitsu giant. Nissan and Honda have also committed to solid-state battery development, while other companies including Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are working with outside battery makers to take this step. To date, Tesla has not detailed any solid-state battery plans.

This photo taken on May 27, 2019 shows electric buses parked at their depot near Riveri , [+] Amiens, northern France. (Photo by Jean LIOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

What are the implications?

Toyota is focusing on cars, but if manufacturing challenges are overcome and costs come down, solid-state batteries could be used in e-bikes as well as larger commercial and transportation vehicles. Trucks, buses and ships, which are dominated by fossil fuels today, could make the switch. These batteries are also being proposed for home energy storage systems.

NASA has a research program that seeks to develop sulfur-selenium solid-state batteries for use in aircraft, but this application is further from commercialization than for use in road vehicles. You better not hold your breath for electric planes.

One idea I’ve seen many times is that having smaller, lighter, efficient batteries could lead to a shift toward smaller and lighter EVs. This would be an extremely positive move for several reasons – heavier vehicles cause more damage to infrastructure, produce more particulate pollutants from their tyres, and pose a greater danger to cyclists and pedestrians. Everyone will benefit from their reduction on the roads. However, I fear that instead, we will see what we have seen in the internal combustion engine market – efficiency gains (literally) being eroded by continued increases in vehicle size. Four of the five best-selling cars in the US this year were SUVs or pickup trucks (often known as ‘utes’). In New Zealand in 2022, all of the top five fit into that category. Toyota’s own first battery electric vehicle – the bZ4X – is an SUV.

So, as a materials scientist, I’m excited about the possibilities of solid-state batteries, but I remain cautious about what they will mean for us in the future. They can reduce our dependence on some critical minerals, transform transportation, and lead to reduced emissions and improved air quality in our cities. They could be another magic ‘silver bullet’ that delays and distracts from the urgent need to take society-level action on climate change. A seemingly ‘green’ technology that is driven by the oil industry. An excuse to buy a private passenger vehicle. I’m not really sure, but I’ll keep an eye on it.