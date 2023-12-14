Can sodium-ion batteries replace lithium-ion batteries?

A major disadvantage of sodium-ion batteries is their relatively low energy density – the amount of energy stored relative to the volume of the battery. Low energy density means larger and heavier batteries.

Northvolt’s new battery has an energy density of more than 160 watt-hours per kilogram, energy density close to the type of lithium batteries commonly used in energy storage, where size is not an issue. The Swedish group said their battery is designed for power storage plants, but could be used in electric vehicles in the future.

As the energy density of sodium-ion batteries continues to increase, their share of the passenger EV market is set to increase.

The energy density of lithium batteries used in EVs ranges from 250-300Wh per kilogram. Batteries used in energy storage typically have an energy density of about 180Wh per kilogram.

Northvolt also produces automotive lithium-ion battery products at its Gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden. Being able to use the same manufacturing sites and methods in the manufacturing process of sodium-ion batteries would be beneficial in increasing production.

The potential success of sodium-ion batteries will depend on how quickly battery manufacturers can commercialize the new technology and integrate it into current manufacturing processes. Steps toward mass production of sodium-ion batteries are still in their infancy.

Northvolt has said it expects to provide the first sodium-ion battery samples to customers next year and will reach full-scale production by the end of the decade.

The sodium-ion battery sector is currently dominated by Chinese groups, with CATL-Cherry and BYD both announcing EVs powered by sodium-ion batteries. China’s sodium-ion battery manufacturing capacity is estimated at 10 GWh by June 2023. According to EVTank, the country’s operating capacity is expected to reach 39.7 GWh by the end of 2023.

CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, uses oxides containing metals such as nickel, cobalt or manganese in its sodium-ion batteries – making these batteries more expensive than those developed by Northvolt.

We expect more announcements from carmakers as they continue to add capacity and sodium-ion technology continues to improve.

