Can Sabudana Help You Shed Kilos? Here's What We Know

In some regions of India, especially while fasting, sabudana is frequently consumed. Many people think that sabudana can aid in weight loss and that it feels light on the stomach. So, does this starchy meal aid in weight loss? Let’s find out!







Weight Loss Tips: You must have come across a billion advertisements that are promoting the ideal weight reduction treatment. However, losing weight doesn’t come in handy and not every ingredient helps to shed that stubborn fat – Agreed? Have you ever used sabudana or tapioca pearls to lose weight? As festivities surround us, let’s dive deep to understand if this popular starchy snack can be actually helpful. Indian homes frequently eat sabudana, especially during festivals. People frequently choose it as their preferred food during fasting. Many people are sceptical about sabudana because of the myths about how it might make you gain weight. Others, however, believe that adding tapioca pearls to a diet can help people lose weight.

Is Sabudana Good For Weight Loss?

Sabudana has minimal levels of protein, fat, vitamin contents and no fibre. Further, it is a good source of energy due to its high carbohydrate content. It is well known that carbohydrates increase insulin levels, and as insulin levels increase, some people feel more hungry. The additional sugar may thus cause you to eat more than you otherwise would.

You must control your eating quantities if you want to lose weight. A calorie deficit, frequent exercise, and consuming foods and nutrients that make you feel fuller for longer are the main goals. Considering sabudana has a lot of calories, eating it frequently when trying to lose weight may not be a good idea. In fact, this festive snack might result in weight gain from too much consumption.

How to Lose Weight With Sabudana?

However, you may still use sabudana in your diet on occasion. It is best to avoid consuming a dish that just contains sabudana. Instead, blend a tiny amount of these tapioca pearls with other fruits, nuts, and veggies. To lose weight, for instance, while preparing sabudana khichdi, use more green vegetables and less sabudana.

How Sabudana is Still Better Than Rest?

Sabudana, unlike other fast meals and high-calorie fried snacks, can cause weight gain but has no negative health impacts. Sabudana is a fantastic source of additional calcium, which may support healthy bones and teeth, and the iron in the food can help avoid an iron shortage. Sabudana is very simple to digest and doesn’t bother your stomach.

Sabudana is frequently advised for celiac disease sufferers since it is naturally gluten-free and may easily be replaced with wheat when making rotis or sweet treats.

Sabudana, a wonderful source of natural calcium, helps grow children’s bones. It also helps elderly individuals achieve their ideal bone density, reducing the symptoms of osteoporosis.

People with heart conditions can safely eat dishes that use tapioca pearls since sabudana is absolutely free of cholesterol. The availability of dietary fibres and B vitamins also contributes to raising good HDL levels and lowering harmful LDL levels.

Due to high quantities of the amino acid tryptophan, sabudana consumption in moderation daily helps to improve nerve impulse transmission, activate memory regions in the brain, and calm the mind.

