Weight loss medications, which are prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, can minimise the risk of colorectal cancer, according to researchers at Case Western Reserve University, US. They reported that study participants treated with Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAs), like Semaglutide, sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, had a 44 per cent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to other people with Type 2 diabetes, who were treated with insulin throughout a 15-year period. Those previously treated with metformin and then administered GLP-1 RAs also had a 25 per cent lower risk of colorectal cancer.

Published in JAMA Oncology, these findings advocate for rigorous clinical trials to ascertain the preventive capabilities of these drugs against one of the most lethal forms of cancer. Dr Boman Dhabhar, Director of Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, says there is hope that the preventive benefits of these drugs can extend to other cancer types, associated with conditions such as obesity and diabetes, as well.