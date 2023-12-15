Can Ozempic lower risk of colorectal cancer? Study finds new use for weight loss drug | Health and Wellness News
Weight loss medications, which are prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, can minimise the risk of colorectal cancer, according to researchers at Case Western Reserve University, US. They reported that study participants treated with Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAs), like Semaglutide, sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, had a 44 per cent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to other people with Type 2 diabetes, who were treated with insulin throughout a 15-year period. Those previously treated with metformin and then administered GLP-1 RAs also had a 25 per cent lower risk of colorectal cancer.
Published in JAMA Oncology, these findings advocate for rigorous clinical trials to ascertain the preventive capabilities of these drugs against one of the most lethal forms of cancer. Dr Boman Dhabhar, Director of Medical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, says there is hope that the preventive benefits of these drugs can extend to other cancer types, associated with conditions such as obesity and diabetes, as well.
Can you explain in layman’s terms how GLP-1 RAs, commonly used for treating Type 2 diabetes, may be linked to a reduction in the risk of colorectal cancer?
Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are a class of drugs primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes, often associated with obesity. Now obesity itself is recognised as a risk factor for colorectal cancer and post-menopausal breast cancer as well as for cancer recurrence. Given that many people with diabetes are overweight or obese, these drugs are commonly prescribed as part of their treatment, aiding in weight loss.
The therapeutic benefit of GLP-1 RAs extends beyond blood sugar control; they also play a role in immunomodulation, a process that regulates or modifies the immune response, to combat cancer cells. Immunotherapeutic drugs are widely used in various malignancies to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. The GLP drug is thought to have similar immunomodulatory effects while simultaneously managing blood sugar levels. This dual action could potentially be harnessed for the treatment of cancer patients.
The research mentions the protective effect in patients with or without obesity. Can this broaden the potential use of GLP-1 RAs in preventing colorectal cancer?
Immunomodulation emerges as a pivotal mechanism through which these drugs demonstrate their efficacy. This study specifically showed the heightened effectiveness of these medications in individuals grappling with both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, particularly those experiencing hyperglycemia. The intricate interplay between the drug and the immune system, especially in the context of metabolic disorders, shows promise for therapeutic interventions.
From a medical perspective, what implications does this hold for patients at risk of colorectal cancer?
We can implement some basic concepts from this study while treating patients with diabetes and cancer.
The study suggests a potential broader impact on preventing other cancers associated with obesity and diabetes. How significant is this discovery in the context of cancer prevention and management?
This ground-breaking study delves into the intricate relationship between GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and colorectal cancer, shedding light on a potential paradigm shift in treatment strategies. As multiple studies converge on the same conclusion, a consensus emerges within the medical community, facilitating the seamless integration of this drug into standard treatment protocols for a spectrum of conditions. The cumulative weight of evidence from these studies not only substantiates the efficacy of GLP-1 RAs in colorectal cancer but also paves the way for their broader therapeutic application across diverse medical scenarios.
What should doctors and researchers consider when interpreting and applying this ground-breaking finding?
This could be an effective method for a small percentage of patients, who are diabetic, obese and who require anti-diabetic management. Treating them with GLP-1 RA may serve both the purposes of controlling diabetes and recurrence of cancer.