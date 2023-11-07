Can LHV Bank Founder Regain Access to His $470 Million ETH Fortune?

In a recent revelation, an inactive Ethereum wallet containing ETH worth $470 million has been linked to Ren Lohmus, founder of Estonia-based LHV Bank.

However, Lohmus has lost the private keys to this wallet, and is now seeking help from the crypto community to regain access.

LHV Bank founder Ren Lohmus identified as wallet owner

The story began in February when Coinbase director Connor Grogan first drew attention to an Ethereum wallet that had remained untouched since the blockchain’s inception in 2014. This wallet contained 250,000 ETH, which is over $470 million in value at the time of writing.

Fast forward to November 6, Coinbase Director Connor Grogan provided an update, officially linking the wallet address, 0x2B6…0Ffb9, to Ren Lohmus. This connection was established based on an article by ERR News in which Lohmus openly admitted that he had lost the wallet password.

A mystery solved: this address (which now holds $450M crypto) belongs to LHV Bank founder Ren Lohmus Unfortunately he lost his keys and could not reach these 100 crores. If you can help him somehow get them back, he’s willing to share them with you pic.twitter.com/0A1nIjFSyn – Connor (@jconorgrogan) 6 November 2023

Grogan shared this revelation with the crypto community via a post on X, saying, “A mystery solved.” The address, which now holds $450M of crypto, belongs to Ren Lohmus, founder of LHV Bank. Unfortunately, he lost his private keys and could not access the sufficient amount.

According to ERR News report, Lohmus admitted to owning a wallet containing 250,000 ETH, but he did not make much effort to recover it. In the interview, Lohmus expressed his willingness to entertain offers from individuals who could help him regain access to his lost crypto assets.

Deactivated Ethereum Wallet

As Grogan reported in a previous post on February 26, 2023, the address 0x2B6…0Ffb9 had been holding Lohmus’ investments without any transactions since the early days of Ethereum. During Ethereum’s ICO days, Lohmus invested approximately $75,000, which increased in value more than 5,000 times. Additionally, they received approximately $6.5 million worth of altcoins through airdrops.

One of the most mysterious addresses in all of crypto:

-Purchased $75k worth of ETH at ICO in ’14

-Fully insulated wallet; has never made a single transaction

-Wallet value now at $400M+, 5333x

-Received $6.5 million in airdrops just from Hodling (87x on initial investment alone) pic.twitter.com/wBpw9pQcAB – Connor (@jconorgrogan) 26 February 2023

At the peak of Ether’s value on November 10, 2021, which reached approximately $4,900, Lohmus’s reserves were valued at $1.22 billion. Even today, Lohamas wallet has a gain of 628,757%. According to EtherScan data, their wallet is among the top 25 accounts in terms of ETH balance.

Established in 1999, LHV Bank AS is a subsidiary of LHV Group, a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange. The bank is currently the third largest financial institution in Estonia, highlighting Lohmus’ significant presence in the financial world.

source: cryptopotato.com