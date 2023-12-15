Can Investing $10,000 in Nvidia Stock Help Make You a Millionaire? , The Motley Fool

Buying good companies and holding them for a long time is the best way to make money in the stock market as this strategy allows investors to grow their investments, and also benefit from secular growth trends or disruptive innovation, Due to which the companies in which they invest can benefit. From.

For example, a $10,000 investment nasdaq composite The index from a decade ago is now worth $39,000. However, finding individual stocks that can turn $10,000 into a million dollars over the long term is no easy task. To achieve this feat, a stock would have to jump 100 times. In other words, the stock you choose would have to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 20% for 25 consecutive years to appreciate so much. This is difficult.

However, I want to highlight a stock that has achieved this feat in an even shorter period of time – NVIDIA (NVDA 1.28%). A $10,000 investment in Nvidia stock a decade ago is now worth nearly $1.2 million.

NVDA data by YCharts

The company’s market cap is now $1.18 trillion. A 100-fold jump from here means Nvidia’s market cap could reach $118 trillion. The size of the global economy is expected to reach $105 trillion this year, making another 100x surge in Nvidia seem like a pipe dream.

But that doesn’t mean investors looking for big gains shouldn’t invest in this chip maker. Let us look at the reasons for this.

Understanding How Nvidia Has Grown 100x Over the Last Decade

Nvidia’s astonishing growth over the past decade has been driven by the company’s excellent growth in revenues and earnings, which is evident from the chart below.

NVDA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

During this time, the company has seen a rapid expansion in the applications of the graphics cards it sells. Nvidia’s graphics cards were primarily deployed in gaming PCs (personal computers) and workstation PCs a decade ago. Its chips were also gaining popularity in the automotive and high-performance computing markets at the time. However, the size of these markets was very small as the company reported annual revenues of $4.1 billion in fiscal year 2014.

Look to the present, and Nvidia is set to end fiscal 2024 with projected revenues of approximately $59 billion (based on revenue guidance of $20 billion for the current quarter). In simple terms, Nvidia’s top line has grown 15x over the last 10 years. The company’s non-GAAP net income in fiscal 2014 was $588 million. For comparison, Nvidia has generated about $20 billion in non-GAAP net income in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

The company’s data center business has been the biggest driver of Nvidia’s stellar growth, accounting for 80% of its revenue last quarter. The segment has benefited from explosive demand for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-focused graphics cards, which come with hefty price tags and reportedly command waiting periods of up to a year. More importantly, the AI ​​GPU market is going to open up the next big growth opportunity for Nvidia in the next decade. here’s why.

Meet Nvidia’s next big growth driver

Nvidia is the largest vendor of chips deployed in AI servers for training large language models like ChatGPT. Analysts estimate that the company currently controls 80% of this market, excluding competitors such as amd And intel Far behind. For example, AMD expects revenue of just $2 billion from sales of AI chips in 2024. Nvidia, on the other hand, reportedly sold half a million of its AI chips last quarter, boosting its data center segment revenue by 279% year over year. Up to $14.5 billion.

Given that Nvidia is expected to triple the output of its flagship H100 AI graphics cards in 2024, the company may be able to generate $45 billion to $60 billion in revenue from sales of this chip alone. Therefore, there is a solid chance that the company will continue to dominate the lucrative AI chip market, which is expected to generate revenues of $400 billion in 2027.

If we assume that Nvidia’s competitors tighten their belts, introduce competing products, and reduce their share of the AI ​​chip market to 50% after five years, the company will still generate $200 billion in revenue from this sector. Can do. This would be more than triple the revenue earned by Nvidia in the current financial year, and that too from one segment alone.

One Wall Street analyst is even more optimistic. Mizuho’s Vijay Rakesh estimates that Nvidia could generate $300 billion in annual AI-related revenue by 2027 by maintaining a 75% share of the AI ​​chip market. That would be more than 10 times the revenue Nvidia earned in its most recent fiscal year.

Investors shouldn’t forget these additional catalysts that could help propel the stock higher

While the data center business has been in the headlines thanks to AI, Nvidia is not a one-trick company. The company has other notable catalysts that could add further fuel to its growth, such as digital twins and cloud gaming.

For example, Nvidia sees a $150 billion revenue opportunity in the digital twin market in the long run due to the increasing adoption of this technology in factories and other industrial applications. The company has already started capitalizing on this market by striking deals with major automakers mercedes benz And BMWWhich will use Nvidia’s GPUs and software to virtually design factories before physical construction begins.

Meanwhile, the cloud gaming market looks set to become another important growth driver for Nvidia in the long run. The company is a dominant force in this emerging sector with a solid market share, which is likely to drive a substantial jump in its revenues.

Overall, it’s not surprising to see why analysts are expecting Nvidia’s earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 113% over the next five years. This is significantly higher than the 48% annual earnings growth that Nvidia has recorded over the past five years.

Assuming that Nvidia’s earnings will grow at a relatively conservative pace of 50% over the next five years (about half of analysts’ estimates), its earnings could rise to $93 per share after five years (current fiscal year estimated earnings of $12.29 per share). Using the stock as a basis). Multiplying Nvidia’s projected earnings with five-year forward earnings by 42 points leads to a share price of $3,900 per share after five years. This will be a jump of eight times more than the current level.

That’s why if you have $10,000 in investable cash after paying your bills, paying off your high-interest loans, and saving enough for a rainy day, buying Nvidia could prove to be a smart move as this tech stock. Has the potential to provide excellent benefits. In the long run – even if it doesn’t make you a millionaire – it could give your portfolio a huge boost.

Harsh Chauhan has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short February 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com