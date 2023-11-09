Two individuals are researching tax benefits for REIT investments.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular investment vehicle for those interested in the real estate market without direct ownership of the property. However, it is important for investors to understand the complex tax structure to make money from REITs. A financial advisor can help you figure out how this investment might fit into your portfolio. Here’s a general overview of the tax benefits and risks.

How do REITs work

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are unique entities that own or finance income-producing real estate in various property sectors.

REITs are designed so that a variety of investors can finance these real estate purchases without the work of finding the properties or managing them. The management team will take care of all the work in that regard, while the investor will only enjoy the benefits of the successful investment.

When it comes to taxation, the tax burden often falls on investors, who pay income tax on the dividends received. The tax implications of investing in REITs can vary depending on the type of REIT and the individual tax situation of the investor (we’ll explain taxes in a section below).

Understanding the Mechanics of REITs

REITs are corporations, trusts, or associations that own and manage real estate portfolios. Thus, they offer individual investors the opportunity to earn a portion of the income produced through ownership or financing of commercial real estate.

This investment essentially bridges the gap between real estate and equity investing. It allows investors to buy shares in real estate enterprises as if they were buying an ETF. In this comparison, both financial investments:

Can provide diversified exposure to a specific asset class

Commonly traded on stock exchanges

Can offer dividend income

take note: While REITs can add diversity to your investment portfolio by spreading your risk across different asset classes, they can also be aggressive investments with their own risk, comparable to stocks or cryptocurrencies.

Different Types of REITs

Depending on what you are trying to achieve, there are different types of REITs that you may be interested in investing in. The three common types include:

Equity REITs own and manage real estate properties and collect rents.

Mortgage REITs lend money to real estate owners and operators either directly through mortgages/loans or indirectly through the acquisition of mortgage-backed securities.

Hybrid REITs are a combination of equity and mortgage REITs.

All three types of REITs have different risk and return profiles. Therefore, you should consider your personal financial goals and risk tolerance before investing.

Understanding Taxation of REITs

Taxation of REITs follows specific rules. Most notably, as long as a REIT distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders as dividends, it is not required to pay any corporate income taxes.

Additionally, when investors cash out their ownership of a REIT, they may receive taxable dividends or other payments, just like you would if you sold a stock.

The growth of your investment in a REIT will be treated in much the same way as stock appreciation would be. This means you’ll pay capital gains tax on that growth and the amount you pay depends on your other finances.

Take advantage of this tax benefit before it expires

There are current tax benefits for investing in REITs that are scheduled to expire at the end of the 2025 tax year. Individuals can currently deduct 20% of pass-through income from REIT investments.

This may encourage you to invest in REITs now because you may have to pay significantly less in taxes before this benefit is provided.

There is no guarantee that this tax benefit will be extended beyond 2025.

ground level

REITs can provide investors a way to participate in the real estate market and provide unique tax advantages. However, you should understand the tax implications and risks before investing to take full advantage of your portfolio.

Tips for Investing in Real Estate

Before investing in REITs, make sure you have the right amount of money so that your investment becomes worthwhile.

