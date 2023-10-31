Can humans reproduce in space? Mouse success on ISS is a promising sign

Researchers have successfully grown mouse embryos on the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.

“This is the first study that shows that mammals may be able to thrive in space,” Yamanashi University and the National Research Institute RIKEN said in a statement. Joint statement on Saturday Saying it was “the world’s first experiment to culture early-stage mammalian embryos under the full microgravity of the ISS.”

In other words, this new mouse embryo study is a big deal because it suggests that humans could someday reproduce in space — once the first human baby is born on our planet’s surface, we’ll be in for a real treat. Will become a space-faring species.

The historic results come as humanity prepares to return to the Moon with the Artemis program, which also aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025. Although this mission, Artemis 3, will only see the Moon occupy the Moon’s south pole for about a week, it will likely lead to the establishment of lunar camps. Those camps may eventually pave the way for humans to live longer in space in the future, when the sci-fi vision of off-world reproduction may turn into reality.

The experiment to develop the first mammalian embryo in space was led by molecular biologist Teruhiko Wakayama of Yamanashi University’s Center for Advanced Biotechnology and a team from the Japan Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA). The purpose of the study was to determine whether a mammalian embryo could develop normally in the limited gravity, or “microgravity” environment of space.

To find the answer, frozen mouse embryos were blasted to the ISS on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in August 2021. After arriving at the space station, the early-stage rodent embryos were thawed using a special device. Next, the astronauts cultured the embryos under microgravity for four days. The samples were then returned to Earth, where Wakayama and his colleagues could study and compare them to mouse embryos growing in normal gravity here on terra firma.

And of course, according to a paper published in the journal iscience The team reported that embryos cultured under microgravity conditions developed into blastocysts – a group of dividing cells formed by a fertilized egg – with normal cell numbers. The researchers said in the paper that this “clearly demonstrates that gravity had no significant effect on blastocyst formation and early differentiation of mammalian embryos.”

The team also found that, if allowed, blastocysts would develop into embryos and placentas of mice, while showing no significant changes in DNA or gene expression. However, the survival rate of embryos grown on the ISS was lower than that of embryos grown on Earth.

A graph showing the quality of blastocysts developed in microgravity on the ISS. (Image credit: iScience/(CC BY-NC-ND 4.0))

“In the future, it will be necessary to implant blastocysts cultured in the microgravity of the ISS into mice to see whether the mice can give birth,” the team said in the paper, though it added that this is a step toward confirming. The critical step was that the blastocysts developed in microgravity are actually “normal.”

One aspect of the research that the team will need to investigate further is the impact of radiation on the development of space-based mammalian embryos. Although researchers looked into this to some extent, they did not consider radiation exposure during live embryo cryopreservation and especially the culturing stages.

All this knowledge could ultimately be of great importance to humans when we finally start thinking about sending people to the Moon and Mars for long-term or permanent residence.

Source: www.space.com