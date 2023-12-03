Can High Cortisol Level Hinder Weight Loss Efforts? Read What Expert Has To Say

Are you someone who is trying to cut down on that ugly belly fat despite eating right, sleeping on time, and exercising? That’s because among the many hormones in the body that serve as chemical messengers, your stress hormone called cortisol may be unusually high, leading to excessive belly fat, especially visceral fat.

As per a report by the media outlet Hindustan Times, nutritionist Marina Wright wrote, “Visceral fat has been linked to various health problems, including inflammation, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular issues. The issue is that losing fat when cortisol is high is extremely challenging.”

What is the Stress Hormone or Cortisol?

Story continues below advertisement

Cortisol is a vital hormone produced by the adrenal gland in the human body. Also known as glucocorticoids, this hormone plays an essential role in metabolic functions, aiding in the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It also helps regulate blood pressure and maintains the body’s fluid balance. Moreover, cortisol is also a key component in some hormones, including those monitoring sexual and growth functions.

As quoted by Health Shots, experts stated that cortisol is a vital hormone with many essential functions in the human body. However, sustained high cortisol levels and chronic stress, often caused by ongoing stressors, can have negative effects on health, including weight management. Managing stress through lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise, relaxation techniques, and having a balanced diet, can help mitigate the negative impacts of cortisol on weight loss efforts.

Now, let us delve into a few reasons why high cortisol levels can hinder weight loss efforts:

Advertisement