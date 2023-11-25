Can Haley really defeat Trump? Big donors are daring to dream.

Late last month, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received an unexpected call from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. According to a person familiar with their discussions, Dimon said he was impressed by Haley’s knowledge of policy details and her open-minded approach to the complex issues raised in the Republican presidential race. Keep it up, he told her.

He wasn’t the only business heavyweight to say so.

In recent weeks, a host of CEOs, hedge fund investors and corporate deal-makers from both parties have begun to gravitate toward Haley and, in some cases, even dig into their pockets to help her. .

Sign up for The New York Times’s The Morning newsletter

His victory in the polls and strong debate performance have raised hopes among Republicans eager to end former President Donald Trump’s dominance that maybe, just maybe, they have found a candidate who can do it.

“I’m a long way from making up my mind — something may change — but I’m very impressed with her,” said billionaire Home Depot co-founder Kenneth Langone, who has donated to Haley’s campaign and is considering giving more. Have been. “I think he is a viable candidate. I would definitely prefer him to Trump.”

Haley’s latest appeal to the moneyed crowd comes at a critical juncture in the race, when positive word of mouth and steady cash flow are crucial to a candidate’s survival. Less than eight weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Haley’s campaign and affiliated political committees need money to pay for travel, advertising, staff and a ground game to attract potential voters.

Some business leaders say they appreciate his focus on cutting taxes and government spending. Others praise his foreign-policy reforms and pursuit of a winning Republican message on abortion rights, on which he has sought a liberal path, but recently he has moved to the right, saying he would like to support the South. Would have signed a six-week ban as Governor of Carolina.

Most say they see him as a welcome alternative to Trump, whom they blame for inciting the violence of January 6, 2021, costing Republicans the Senate majority in last year’s midterm elections, and acting as commander-in-chief. Pleads guilty to being too unstable as Chief. They also prefer him to President Joe Biden, whose economic policies and age have been cited by many as a matter of concern.

“It’s really encouraging to be endorsed again by a candidate,” said Jonathan Bush, CEO of a health-data startup and cousin of former President George W. Bush. They hosted a virtual fundraiser for Haley in early November.

Bush, a Republican who voted for Biden in 2020 and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in 2016, said he was impressed by her knowledge and civility.

Bush said, “The topic everyone is talking about is, ‘How do you defeat Donald Trump?’” And he discussed some of the issues related to our debt, related to our role in the world. But what you picked up was an electric energy,” he added, “I think it really got this crowd excited.”

But despite Haley’s momentum, stopping Trump’s difficult march to the Republican nomination promises to be a tough task. With wide leads in national and early state polls, the former president is effectively running as an incumbent, with vast numbers of his supporters fully prepared to vote for him.

Several donors and consultants described two groups taking shape among major, top-dollar donors:

First, those who have accepted the possibility that Trump, regardless of how they feel about him, will likely be the nominee, and have decided to stop funding potential alternatives. Second, those who believe that with sufficient financial resources and intelligent field operations, Haley can oust them from power.

Despite the long odds, his financial supporters say he sees a path to victory.

“There were people who didn’t like Trump at all, but were very skeptical that he could be stopped,” said Eric Levin, a Republican fundraiser who leads the bankruptcy and litigation practices at Eiseman Levin Learhaupt & Kakoyiannis. he said. “Now she believes she can be stopped,” he said, pointing to Haley’s steady lead in the polls.

Levin, who initially endorsed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, is co-hosting a Haley fundraiser on December 4. “His aura of invincibility has completely gone,” he said.

A spokesperson for Haley’s campaign declined to comment.

Polls show Haley has taken a lead against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been ranked No. 2 in national polls all year. In Iowa, he has nearly tied with DeSantis, even though he has adopted an omnibus strategy for that state. In New Hampshire, where she is in second place, she has been close to 20% in the polling average.

His campaign said he raised $1 million in the first 24 hours after the last debate on November 9, where he distinguished himself for his aggressive stances on Ukraine and Gaza and his sharp dismissal of opponent Vivek Ramaswami, who was He said “scum”.

And while fundraising figures for the fourth quarter have not yet been released, interviews with about 20 financial and corporate executives suggest even bigger checks will be coming soon.

Haley’s $11.6 million fortune is already bolstered by campaign contributions from wealthy Wall Street executives, including fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller and private-equity investor Barry Sternlicht.

“I’m supporting Nikki because I think the country needs to move beyond the division and fear-mongering of the far left and right,” Sternlicht said. “I am also choosing a new face, a younger person who more accurately reflects the nation.”

Timothy Draper, a venture capitalist in California, was an early supporter, investing $1.25 million in a super political action committee supporting him. In recent weeks, he said, he has drawn interest from Democrats and Republicans, and especially many women. “I think she can unite the country,” he said.

Haley mingled with former Goldman Sachs chairman Gary Cohn, who served as Trump’s top economic adviser at the same time Haley was ambassador to the United Nations, and investment banker Arie Borkoff, who attended the Nov. 14 ceremony in Manhattan. Co-hosted a fundraising event for them.

According to a person briefed on their discussions, his team is discussing policy with representatives of billionaire hedge fund founder Kenneth Griffin, ranging from increasing students’ access to a high-quality education to how to ensure a strong national defense. Topics like what should be done are being discussed.

Griffin recently told Bloomberg News that he was “actively considering” endorsing her, but hasn’t made up his mind, this person said.

Haley’s supporters, as well as some Republican observers, believe that if she can get close to DeSantis in Iowa or overtake him for second place, she will enter next week’s New Hampshire primary election with real momentum. Can do.

If she can garner support from the state’s independent voters, some of them said, she may have a chance to defeat Trump there.

“New Hampshire is likely to be won in the coming months,” said Bush, who plans to form a political action committee to promote Haley among independent voters in the Granite State, not far from where he lives in Maine. .

Bush also plans to repeat his virtual fundraiser to introduce him to new donors without asking them to waste unnecessary time at a cocktail party. (He said he had invited his Bush cousins ​​to the November event, but none of them attended.)

The turmoil in New Hampshire could also move the needle during the February 24 primary election in Haley’s home state, South Carolina, where she was governor before serving in the Trump administration. He is in second place there, badly lagging behind the former President.

Haley’s campaign slimness has become an asset. In the third quarter, his campaign spent $3.5 million, about 43 cents of every dollar he took in, a much lower rate than candidates like DeSantis and Scott, who dropped out this month.

Some Wall Street executives, many of whom focus on government spending and debt, agree that Haley deserves commercial flying in a big way.

For some deep-pocketed donors, the openness to Haley stems from desperation.

“I would take anyone who is not over the age of 76 or crazy,” said Michael Novogratz, CEO of cryptocurrency firm Galaxy Digital. Bid for his party’s nomination. Novogratz said Trump was too divisive and Biden was too old.

Haley is someone he can support, he said, as is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Unfortunately,” he added as a caveat, “I don’t think anyone will defeat Trump.”

c.2023 New York Times Company

Source: www.bing.com