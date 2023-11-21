Can global oil markets still trust China?

An aerial view of Dongying Port, China. Credit: Zhou Guangxu/VCG via Getty Images

The Israel-Palestine war followed the biggest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since October 7, when the war began, oil prices have reacted in line with fears of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report, the World Bank warned that oil prices could rise to $157 a barrel if the conflict escalates beyond borders.

In this scenario, “the global economy would face a twin energy shock for the first time in decades,” said World Bank chief economist Indermeet Gill.

In this geopolitical backdrop, China has projected itself as a neutral player in the Middle East, given its stake in oil. China is the largest importer of oil from Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest producer. The country has more than tripled its imports from Iran in the past two years, buying 87% of Iran’s total oil exports in September.

In addition to imports from the Middle East, China also imported record amounts of cheap oil from Russia, due to Western sanctions, to build reserves and export refined products. By early 2023, the US expected China to import record amounts of crude oil to restart its economy after a zero-COVID policy.

While the country imported record amounts from Russia and Saudi Arabia, this only contributed to stockpiles amid a weak economic recovery. To that extent, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) chief executive Zhou Xinhui said, “China’s domestic oil demand will probably peak this year”.

The debate over “peak oil” in China and around the world

Not all stakeholders agree on the date of peak in oil demand.

The International Energy Agency (IEA)’s annual World Energy Outlook released in October said that based on the current policies of governments, peaks in demand for oil, natural gas and coal are seen within this decade.

“The transition to clean energy is happening around the world and it is unstoppable. “It’s not a question of ‘if’, it’s just a question of ‘how soon’ – and the sooner the better for all of us,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

In contrast to the IEA’s stance, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released its World Oil Outlook for 2023 in the same month. It said world oil demand would reach 116 million barrels per day by 2045, about 6 million barrels more per day than predicted this time last year.

While the IEA bets on the success of the EV revolution, the OPEC lobby predicts a surge in oil demand as policymakers globally reevaluate their approach to realistic energy transition pathways. At the moment, many governments are prioritizing energy security, with the EU, UK, US, Australia and other countries softening their climate policy targets. Additionally, rising costs and supply chain bottlenecks are causing some renewable projects to be delayed or shut down, paving the way for more oil demand.

On the other hand, the IEA expects the number of electric cars to increase nearly 10 times by 2030. China has been the largest market and key growth driver for refined oil products such as petrol and diesel over the past two decades. But now, EV adoption rates are at their highest ever level, with the IEA’s August estimate showing that 38% of new passenger vehicle sales are electric.

Although the date of China’s oil peak is under debate, the country’s huge demand alone could change the future of oil markets. Given this scenario, can the oil market still depend on China?

China’s role in changing demand in oil markets

Chinese oil giant Sinopec said in early August that the country’s gasoline demand would peak in 2023, two years earlier than its previous estimate. Credit: Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, the country has led more than half of the global growth in oil demand, causing domestic consumption to triple in two decades. Nevertheless, researchers at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies pointed out financial Times Oil accounts for only 19% of the country’s energy mix, with the rest coming from coal and renewables.

Interestingly, before CNOOC’s Zhou made his statement about oil reaching peak levels in China, Chinese oil giant Sinopec had said in early August that the country’s petrol demand in 2023 would be two years lower than its previous estimate. Will be at peak first. Sinopec attributed the rapid growth of EVs to fully electric, or “new energy vehicle” taxis and ride-hailing cars having a big impact on fuel consumption in China, said Zhou Yan, an official at Sinopec’s retail fuel sales unit. Has had an impact. ,

According to financial TimesFor the first half of 2023, China imported 11.4 million barrels of crude oil per day, up 11.7% year-on-year and 15.3% compared to pre-COVID levels. By June, it set a new record of importing 2.13 million barrels of oil from Russia, ahead of Saudi Arabia’s 1.88 million barrels per day. However, record subsidized imports prompted Chinese refiners to boost stockpiles and eye exports.

Even though China does not disclose the size of the country’s crude oil inventories, it is estimated to have reserves of 1.02 billion barrels, while the US has strategic reserves of 347 million barrels. Without any strong consumption stimulus amid China’s sluggish recovery, along with policies encouraging EVs, oil prices have declined since July in line with weak economic data.

speculations about the future

Although the trend of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in China, but the oil crisis is looming, but the country is still largely dependent on coal. Unlike many European and Asian countries that have switched from coal and oil to LNG as a less-polluting transition fuel, China is expected to leapfrog directly from coal to renewables. The country’s current energy mix is ​​56% driven by coal use and only 8% by gas.

In this respect, China’s carbon reduction targets fall short of other OECD countries, which aim for carbon neutrality before 2050, while China has committed to 2060. Given this smokescreen of various carbon emissions, critics disagree that China will reach peak oil this decade.

“China has set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, when I expect its crude oil demand to decline as it slowly moves toward that.” [deadline]” Yaw Yan Chong, director of LSEG Oil Research in Asia, told cnbc,

In support of this theory, China is also the world leader in the production of petrochemicals, which are made from oil and natural gas. Assessing China’s dependence on oil imports, the dean of energy studies at Xiamen University in Xiamen, China, pointed out new York Times“Looking ahead, I do not believe China can significantly reduce oil demand.”

