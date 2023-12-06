National Education Minister Gabriel Attal has announced that a ‘large-scale experiment’ will soon be launched which will see many children across France wearing school uniform for the first time.

France’s national education minister is set to announce a “large-scale experiment” on the wearing of uniforms in schools across various local communities.

Gabriel Attal says he will use the experiment to scientifically measure the effectiveness of such an experiment.

“Like many French people, I am divided on the question of uniforms… I am not yet convinced that this is a solution that will solve everything, and like some people I am also not convinced that “we Don’t talk about it and try it,” the minister told FranceInfo.

Atal said he was “interested to see what the large-scale experiment would yield in terms of school climate, in terms of raising the standards of our students” or “in terms of questions of authority in school, school bullying, secularism. “But what effect will it have? ,

Secularism and separation of church and state in schools has long been a controversial topic in France.

In September, France’s highest court, the Conseil d’Etat, ruled in favor of a government ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools.

At the time, President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his argument and said the ban helps protect secularism in French schools.

Critics still maintain that the dress is a cultural garment and not a religious symbol.

Atal announced that similar testing would be presented in more detail by the end of the year.

“This will happen with a certain number of establishments in different local authorities, who will be experimenting with uniforms on a large scale across our country,” he explained.

He has not yet confirmed the ages of the students concerned, but assured that officials will “work with the relevant local authorities so that the experiment can be conducted without any burden on families”.

Atal said, “If we see that it is effective, we will be able to have a real debate on the normalization of uniforms in France, but at least it will be done on a scientific basis.”

