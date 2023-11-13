Can French green banks really play a role against climate change?

Green neobanks, a new model of online banks, are targeting eco-friendly customers to participate in the fight against climate change. Can they really make a difference?

Green-Got and Helios are two French neobanks created in 2020 that share the same goal: snatching market share from traditional Banks that participate in fossil energy exploitation,

Between January 2016 and June 2023, French banks held more than half of the bonds issued by the global fossil fuel industry worldwide, according to a consortium of journalists investigation published in September 2023.

In such operations, banks do not lend money directly, but rather advise oil companies on how to obtain loans from private investors.

Green investment financing

Green-Got’s founders emphasize that liquid assets deposited in their current accounts generate fewer emissions than a traditional bank.

“One euro produces four times less carbon emissions than a euro issued by a major French bank,” Green-Got co-founder Maud Caillaux told AFP. He claimed that the neobank’s projects “always have the same premise: reducing carbon-gas emissions and preserving biodiversity”.

Some of his recent projects include planting trees in the forests of Brittany after forest fires in 2022 and a solar power plant in India.

Caillaux said it would like to start offering savings accounts to its customers, as Green-Got’s offerings so far only include life insurance, professional accounts and joint accounts.

Helios, on the other hand, decided not to offer that option. “It comes with regulations, and it’s not 100% managed by the issuing bank,” Maeva Courtois, co-director of Helios, told AFP.

A November 2023 law allows French savings accounts to finance the defense industry.

Too small to make a significant difference?

The French neobank has financed a total of €6 million of projects since 2020. But €6 million over three years is not very much in the fight against climate change.

In a report published earlier this year, economist Jean Pisani-Ferry and finance controller Selma Mahfoue estimated that about 2% of any entity’s GDP is needed to successfully finance the green transition.

For France alone this amounts to €60 to €70 billion every year.

However, green neobanks are new to the finance scene, and they have had time to grow and attract larger clients. For example, Green-Got already claims to have gained 62,000 customers and processed €327 million in transactions since its founding three years ago.

But one thing remains a major obstacle to their traction and bringing about change: they are not real banks, because they do not have a banking license.

Thus, neobanks cannot provide mortgages to their customers, hindering their ability to compete with traditional banks.

