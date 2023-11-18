Can Fans Really Save Netflix’s ‘Shadow & Bone’ From Cancellation?

shadow and bone Netflix

Fans of the fantasy series Shadow and Bone are mourning the show’s cancellation by Netflix, with Netflix attributing the move to one of the few shows to be cut.

But as with any fanbase that sees the series they love come to an end too soon, and ends on a cliffhanger, now unite the troops to try to save the series. Efforts are being made to do that, either by showing Netflix that this decision is worth reversing, or petitioning another service to pick it up and get it to fans.

We have seen this happening many times. Manifest fans carried that series to the finale on Netflix, saving it from network cancellation. Recently, fans of another fantasy series, Warrior Nun merciless In an effort to save the series which was canceled by Netflix after two seasons. While they were supposedly successful, in its wake, things are now a little confused as to what’s going on with it, and how involved the original showrunners and even the cast may have been.

Saving Shadow and Bone is a difficult task. Given the wide cast and the abundance of location and VFX work, this is not a cheap series. It’s very easy for Netflix to auto-renew very cheap shows that do well, like Ginny and Georgia or Sweet Magnolias, that are just people talking to each other. High-cost shows really, really have to overperform, and even though Shadow and Bone previously peaked at #1 on the service, it appears that wasn’t enough, even if Strike was sacrificed here. A goat is being made.

The problem is that saving the show was sometimes laudable, but at times the cost of Shadow and Bone combined with the fact that streaming services are really starting to cut back on expenses means it’s an extremely It will be a tough sell. WB Discovery’s Max is being slammed for scrapping projects meant for tax breaks to repay its huge debt. Disney Plus has done the same thing and said they will be cutting back on things like expensive Marvel shows. Amazon Prime is stuck in expensive creator deals that are going nowhere and spending huge amounts of money on projects that they realize aren’t going to be successful. Paramount Plus is losing $500 million a year. NBC’s Peacock is losing $650 million quarter.

This is not a scenario where you can actually offer a reasonably priced show that Netflix has decided to cut. I believe nothing is impossible, and fans are already rallying to stream the series to try to present it elsewhere and rise up the Netflix charts. I wish him all the best. It’s a very good series and I certainly know the pain of Netflix eliminating many shows I was interested in before I even got a chance to finish them.

But yes, it’s a brutal market right now. Don’t hold your breath.

