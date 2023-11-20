Can Europe’s largest repository of climate data help us better predict our future?

We visit Bologna, the bustling student city of Italy, where Europe’s greatest scientific minds have been collecting data about our planet since the Renaissance.

The Italian city of Bologna is home to the world’s oldest university and the largest repository of climate data in Europe. In this episode of Climate Now, we travel to the historic capital of the Emilia-Romagna region and ask what we can learn from its past to better prepare for our future.

Hottest October ever

First, a quick review of the latest data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Globally it was the warmest October on record, with temperatures 0.8 degrees Celsius above the 1991–2020 average.

We can put this into perspective with the graph below showing annual temperatures since 1940. At the moment, 2016 is the record holder, but 2023 is now clearly much higher, meaning we are on track to be the hottest year on record. ,

October saw extremely bad weather in Europe, with Hurricane Babette ravaging Britain, Germany, Denmark and France, causing many deaths and widespread flooding.

Climate scientists say that as our planet warms, we can expect heavier rainfall during these types of events.

Rosie Oakes, climate scientist at the Met Office, said: “Warmer air can hold more moisture. In fact, for every degree of warming, we see a 7% increase in the amount of water present in the air.”

“So then if you think about it in terms of rainfall events, you’ve got more water in the system, and so you’re going to have heavier rain storms when they come.”

Precipitation from October storms is reflected in the European map of rainfall anomaly in a blue band from the Iberian Peninsula to Russia.

University of Bologna, where great minds like Nicolaus Copernicus studied the nature of planet Earth

Bologna is a vibrant student city and a place where Europe’s greatest scientific minds, such as Nicolaus Copernicus, have been collecting data about our planet since the Renaissance.

Professor Monica Azzolini, Associate Professor at the University of Bologna, showed us the stunning Palazzo Poggi Museum and the great Biblioteca Università di Bologna.

“This is one of many European collections from the 16th century that try to put together as much information as possible about the world,” he told Climate Now.

“Now we rely more on numerical data but the idea is exactly the same. The idea is to understand the world by collecting as much information as possible.”

Technopaolo di Bologna: Using data to predict the future

Today the quest to understand the Earth and accurately predict its future continues at the Technopaolo di Bologna, Europe’s climate data repository.

The center has a complete set of records from 1940 to date. Inside the server, there is information useful for managing the effects of climate change on agriculture, cities, health and even clean energy production.

“There are also many other sectors, both in society and the economy, that could use this kind of data, for example on energy production,” said Susanna Corti, director of research at Italy’s National Research Council.

“This could help with planning for these larger wind power plants or other types of renewable energy like solar power.”

Scientists like Susanna use data to predict the future of our climate. They showed us two examples of high and low emissions scenarios – demonstrating how much hotter our planet gets if we do nothing to cut greenhouse gases.

“This is just an example, but it all needs to come together to be able to make decisions,” Susanna said.

Climate data repositories contain valuable lessons to be learned from the recent past. And if we look back, to our Renaissance ancestors, whose precious works such as Athanasius Kircher’s Mundus Subterraneus are stored here in Bologna – what can we learn from them?

Professor Monica Azzolini concluded, “I think one lesson of the past is that they believed the Earth was a living being, and they were part of this environment and changing things could cause problems.”

video editor • Jean-Christophe Marcoud

additional sources • Copernicus Climate Change Service implemented by ECMWF/Associated Press/Getty Images/Met Office/EUMETSAT

