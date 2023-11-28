Can Europe’s coastal wetlands solve our climate change concerns?

From the salt marshes of Ireland to the peatlands of the Netherlands and the underwater seagrass beds of Italy; The Ocean is investigating whether Europe’s coasts can answer our carbon questions.

When it comes to fighting climate change, we often think about planting more trees. But coastal wetlands capture and store carbon better than tropical forests.

In this episode of Ocean, we travel to Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy to find out if we are looking for a solution to climate change that lies beneath our feet.

Ireland’s CO2-storing salt marshes

With each high tide, the waves of the Atlantic cross the marshes of Derrymore Island. It’s more than a beautiful sight; It is a natural carbon sink. A team from University College Dublin has come here to study how much these swamps help in removing carbon from the air.

“Salt marshes are a tidally flooded habitat, so they’re low-lying, and the plants that live here – they need to be able to tolerate salty conditions and waterlogged conditions, which actually makes salt marshes a carbon storage. Make good in, explained Grace Cott, coastal wetland ecologist at University College Dublin.

All plants take up CO2 to grow, but on dry land, they release most of the carbon back into the air when they decompose.

Marsh grasses are different: being saturated with salt water, they are less likely to break down, allowing their captured carbon to remain in the soil.

“We’re really trying to figure out how much carbon is being stored in this habitat, and then we can propose different ways of managing these habitats so that they continue to store carbon,” said Grace Cott. Can keep.”

The main instrument for this research is the eddy covariance tower – a sensitive instrument that tracks the exchange of gases between the soil and the atmosphere, showing the actual amount of carbon the bog is capable of storing.

“What we calculate here is the flux of carbon dioxide and water vapour,” revealed Lisa Jason, a saltmarsh ecology researcher at University College Dublin.

“We’re seeing absorption of CO2 due to photosynthesis during the day and then emissions of CO2 carbon dioxide due to plant respiration during the night.”

This rich wetland is taking in more carbon than it is releasing. But this happens only when the conditions are in balance, neither too wet nor too dry.

“When systems get flooded, they really struggle to continue to function properly,” environmental scientist Elke Eichelman told Ocean.

“At the other extreme, if we drain the ecosystem for agricultural use, that really detrimentally impacts the system and releases a lot of carbon.”

If coastal wetlands are degraded, they could turn from a carbon sink to a carbon source, exacerbating climate change.

“Coastal wetlands around the world are under threat from development, agriculture and sea level rise,” Grace Scott explains.

“Particularly within Ireland, we’ve lost a lot of salt marsh habitat over the last several years, but globally, too, that’s true. And that’s true for mangrove forests and that’s true for seagrass as well.”

Re-wetting peatlands in the Netherlands

Draining wetlands triggers the decomposition of organic matter stored over centuries.

The Dutch polders are a good example of this. Beneath these lush green fields in North Holland lies peatland – a type of wetland where conditions prevent plant material from completely decomposing.

About five meters below sea level, water has to be constantly pumped to keep the land dry for dairy cows. But this patch has been re-wetted, and now Typha plants, also called cattails, are growing from the peatland submerged in about 15 centimeters of water.

Because the soil is no longer exposed to oxygen, it is not releasing nearly as much CO2 as the decomposed peat.

Eldert van Veeren of Wetlands International Europe is running the experiment. He believes it could be a green alternative to traditional dairy farming in the area.

“The amount of carbon in a liter of milk produced on these grasslands is almost the same [amount] Like you’re burning two liters of benzene petrol in your car,” he explained to Ocean.

“At the moment when you re-wet, there are no carbon emissions coming from the field anymore. But then you can’t have cows running around and feeding grass. So you see a different crop. And being a dairy farmer Instead, I’m now a fiber farmer!”

The plant is naturally strong, flexible and rot resistant. Eldert van Veeren sees huge potential for his fibers – from non-woven fabrics to green construction and packaging materials.

“It’s almost impossible to crank. You can try all you want, you can even stand on it – it’s a very stable structure because of these cells and the damper system in it. And that makes it a good building material and a The material makes ideal insulation,” he explained.

“We think this will be the future of farming – this kind of thing, making good building materials for the city of Amsterdam in the background.”

Potential financial incentives for cutting emissions and restoring natural habitats could help make this land use financially viable in the long term. Additionally, new lightweight machines could promote wetland farming on a larger scale, turning captured carbon into sustainable building materials.

“It’s made of simply chopped cattail layers on top of each other. As a binder, we use magnesium oxide. It doesn’t burn, it’s self-supporting, and it’s an insulator,” Eldert. Van Veeren said.

“Those cellulose fibers were mixed with water and given to you [a] A type of board – made from pure plant fibers without any binder. This is a hydromechanical binding! People don’t believe it, but it’s true, it works!”

The mystery of Italy’s kelp

Coastal carbon capture isn’t limited to land — it’s happening underwater, too.

A lagoon in Emilia Romagna, Italy is a natural fish habitat used for extensive aquaculture. Seagrass beds provide more than an ideal nursery for fish: Globally, these underwater plants store 10% of all carbon buried in ocean sediments.

Half a century ago, all the local lagoons were carpeted with seagrass. Most of these plants have probably been destroyed due to pollution. Now, Life-Transfer, a European-funded project inspired by the promising results of a pilot site near Venice, is replanting living grass in a nearby lagoon.

“We need to reverse this process, so we get to a stage where seagrass is expanding, as has happened in the Venice Lagoon,” said Life-Transfer project coordinator Graziano Caramori.

“We have a good example of a success story that we want to export throughout the Mediterranean, and not only that – throughout Europe.”

Led by Graziano Caramori, the research team has come up with a method to give the seagrasses a new home. They pick up patches from the donor site and rapidly move them to another location with similar characteristics.

Their aim is to boost the odds that these underwater plants turn into lush seagrass meadows. In the long term, this will result in cleaner water, less coastal erosion and new safe havens for aquatic wildlife. This work is being done in Italy, Greece and Spain.

“We will certainly give a great gift to the environment by improving the biodiversity of the area – but we will also give a gift to ourselves, increasing the efficiency of CO2 sequestration, and, as a result, contributing to the fight against climate change,” at the University of Ferrara. Michel Mistry, professor of marine ecology, concluded.

From salt marshes to seagrass – some of the best solutions to the climate challenge lie right on our coastlines.

