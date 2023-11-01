As the crypto space is excited about the recent surge that has seen Bitcoin (BTC) surpass the $30,000 mark and Ethereum (ETH) rise to $1,500, the question remains how high ETH can go. Is.

Furthermore, there is speculation that ERC20 cryptocurrencies will rise with it. Topping the list of watched tokens are NuggetRush (NUGX) and InQubeta (QUBE).

The recent BTC price rise has once again pushed up the prices of most altcoins. This is great news as it looks to bring an end to the long crypto winter. After several protocols were created and developed on the Ethereum network, the ETH price chart is of great interest.

At the time of writing, ETH was changing wallets at $1804.48 and up 0.3%, 0.6%, 6.4% and 13.8% on the 1-hour, 24-hour price charts, 7 days and 14 days. Respectively. This surge keeps ETH in the green and once again excites altcoin investors, especially those investing in ERC20 tokens.

The end of crypto winter could be perfectly timed for ERC20 tokens in their pre-sale stages, as it means their values ​​will be recognized at the peak of market excitement and activity.

ERC20 tokens worth watching are QUBE, the native token of InQubeta, a crypto crowdfunding platform for AI startups, and NUGX, the token of NuggetRush, the play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain game.

The world of AI and the solutions that technology offers is a great day in the technology news and digital sector. However, as an emerging technology, artificial intelligence is still tentatively accepted by potential investors in the world of traditional financing.

This means that developers who need funding for their AI startup have ideas that are stagnant and could disappear if a funding option is not established. That’s what Incubeta aims to do: access funding for AI startups.

The native token, QUBE, is a deflationary ERC20 token that will be used to raise funds for AI startups and engage the InQubeta community. By holding QUBE tokens, members of the InQubeta platform can participate in investments in AI startups through fractional investments. Vetted and rated AI startups offer rewards and equity-based NFTs to raise funds, and CUB token holders invest in projects they believe in, making Incubeta an ecosystem that supports both startups and CUB holders. Provides benefits to.

Currently in Phase 4 of the pre-sale phase, one QB token is selling for $0.0133 and over 91% of the tokens allocated for the phase have been sold. The increase in the price of ERC20 tokens will likely impact QUBE, and only time will tell to what extent the price will increase.

Visit the Incubata Pre-Sale

The utility token NuggetRush, NUGX, is another ERC20 token that experts and investors expect to rise due to the rising price of ETH. NuggetRush is a community-owned game that gives users decision making and data control while supporting worthy causes.

This play-to-earn game built on the Ethereum blockchain is an innovative game that integrates real-world gold mining, cryptocurrency, and artisanal mining to provide an immersive experience for players to earn rewards while playing. Since in-game characters act as NFTs that can be customized and traded on player-driven peer-to-peer NFT marketplaces without buying or selling taxes, the in-game activities help improve the lives of artisanal miners. Contributes. In third countries. countries of the world.

If we add to this the credibility of security and transparency given to the NUGX project along with SolidProof smart contract audits, and investors have many reasons to believe in NUGX. The ETH price increase will be the icing on the already delicious cake that is Nuggetrush.

The ongoing pre-sale of NUGX has shown that it is gaining recognition due to its rapid sales. After scheduling five rounds with allocated tokens, NUGX is currently in the first round, where 1 NUGX is sold for $0.01. Approximately 75% of the tokens allocated for Phase 1 of the pre-sale have been sold.

The rising price of ETH is going to make more ERC20 tokens valuable. With this value added to the utility values ​​of NUGX and QUBE, these tokens could become the best option in the altcoin space.

Visit the NuggetRush Pre-Sale Website

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored content and does not represent the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. Although we follow Trust Project guidelines for fair and transparent reporting, this content is created by a third party and is for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to independently verify information and consult a professional before making decisions based on this sponsored content.

Source: cryptosaurus.tech