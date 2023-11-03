Can employment generation be a driver of poverty reduction in India?

While the Indian economy continues to grow, there is general consensus that creating more jobs is important to reduce poverty. Ijaz Ghani shares trends that show that job creation is being driven by cities and small and young companies, but entrepreneurship growth in India has slowed due to inadequate infrastructure and distorted factor markets. He suggests that the way to create jobs and reduce poverty is to increase local investment in education and infrastructure, not to chase big companies.

India is now the world’s most populous country, and more than one million new workers join the labor force every month – that’s the equivalent of the entire population of Sweden joining the labor force every year (Bloom). and others. 2011, Ghani 2018). As this is likely to continue for the next two decades, the pace at which jobs are created will determine the pace of poverty reduction in the future.

While the great luminaries of economic history recognized the connection between job creation and poverty reduction, uncertainties remain. Do young and small establishments or large and established companies contribute more to employment generation? Does the manufacturing or service sector contribute more to poverty reduction? Why do some cities create more jobs and reduce poverty faster?

Several studies have examined the role of entrepreneurship in job creation in advanced economies, but there is little empirical evidence for India. In our paper (Ghani and others. 2011) We examined the relationship between entrepreneurship and jobs in both manufacturing and services in nearly 600 districts of India.

Economic Geography of Entrepreneurship in India

Although India’s economic geography for entrepreneurship and job creation is still developing, evidence suggests that jobs are largely being created by new start-ups and not by large and legacy firms. Unfortunately, given the stage of development, the number of new start-ups and entrepreneurship rates in India remain low (Ghani) and others. 2011). While the number of new enterprises less than three years old has seen a slight increase over time (Desmet). and others. 2011), it is not strong enough to generate the expected million jobs every year. There is also huge variation in the spatial distribution of start-ups across districts and states.

So what regional and spatial characteristics encourage new start-ups and local entrepreneurship in India? One possible explanation is the different returns on investment and entrepreneurship. The second is that new entrepreneurs respond to differences in local infrastructure, education, population density, business connectivity, and even demography, although they have limited explanatory power. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it parallels the list of popular explanations for the aggregation of economic activity and the growth of new start-ups.

We found that the two most consistent factors predicting new start-ups and entrepreneurship are local education levels and the quality of local physical infrastructure. This is true for both manufacturing and service. Factor markets and domestic banking quality also play a role in slowing down the pace of entrepreneurship and job creation in India. Unfortunately, factor markets in India are highly distorted – land and financial markets in particular are more distorted than labor markets (see Duranton). and others. 2016). Poor land allocation discourages start-ups, as does the poor domestic banking environment, especially for new and small enterprises.

What can be done to break the poverty cycle?

Policy makers need to recognize the strong relationship between job creation and poverty reduction. It is worrying that there are very few entrepreneurs at the growth stage in India. If India continues to take some basic policy steps to support entrepreneurs – including reducing factor market distortions, developing both physical and human infrastructure, and promoting networking and agglomeration economies – then this will include business creation, Has the potential to lead to job growth and poverty reduction.

The speed at which countries can accumulate physical capital and physical infrastructure has well-defined limits, but the speed at which human infrastructure and education can be scaled up, and gaps in knowledge closed, Its boundaries are less clear. Because of the strong connection between education, start-ups, and jobs, policymakers should remove any barriers that prevent growth in the quality and quantity of local colleges and educational institutions.

Rather than being preoccupied with firm chasing (i.e. attracting large mature firms from other locations) policy makers should focus more on encouraging entrepreneurship in their communities – small is beautiful – helping the ‘young and small’ in job creation. Emphasis should be placed on. India’s experience has shown that there is a strong link between the initial level of youth and small companies and subsequent job growth and poverty reduction.

Cities play a vital role in ensuring entrepreneurial potential in India and contributing to the creation of more jobs and reducing poverty. This is because cities have the potential to create most of the new jobs, and can increase per capita income four times (Ghani). and others. 2014). Having more competitive cities that are livable, have good infrastructure, invest widely in knowledge creation and capacity building, are well governed, support strong national urban policy frameworks, and are integrated into local, national and international levels. But work through strong public and private partnerships. Attract entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship is also important for economic development. While entrepreneurship rates in India have historically been low, the situation is improving and overcoming this weakness will be an important step towards faster economic and job growth. India’s economic geography is still adjusting to the conditions that existed before deregulation, and much greater variation in spatial outcomes exists than in countries like the United States. This underlines the importance of effective policy design for local areas to benefit from agglomeration and urban economies.

